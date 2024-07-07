The Simpsons' Frank Grimes Gave Hank Azaria A 'Rare Opportunity'

The episode of "The Simpsons" called "Homer's Enemy" (May 4, 1997) is one of the most memorable — and darkest — episodes of the series. It features a new character named Frank Grimes (Hank Azaria), recently hired at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Grimes is stern, serious, intelligent, and worked his way into a well-paying nuclear power gig after struggling out of childhood poverty. He has an unshakeable work ethic, and a deep concern for safety. Naturally, when he meets a feckless, incompetent boob like Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), Grimes instantly becomes incensed. How can this fool, Grimes felt, have a successful job and a loving family, even when he is obviously incompetent to a life-threatening degree?

Homer's incompetence even gets Grimes in trouble. When Homer almost drinks a glass of sulfuric acid, Grimes slaps it out of his hand, accidentally dissolving part of a nearby wall. Grimes receives a pay cut for destroying the wall.

The writerly conceit of Grimes is simple: what if an ordinary, competent person was transported into the cartoon universe of "The Simpsons"? How would a capable human being actually react to a dumb foul-up like Homer Simpson? Grimes is slowly driven insane.

The episode's final scene is Homer comedically falling asleep ... at Grimes' funeral. "Homer's Enemy" is incredibly bleak, and there is debate among fans whether it's one of the worst episodes of "The Simpsons," or if it's one of the best.

Actor Azaria, at the very least, loved playing Frank Grimes. Grimes suffers a marvelous comedic slow burn, starting thr episode merely annoyed, then slowly becoming enraged before finally having an outright nervous breakdown. Azaria spoke briefly about playing Grimes in a Reddit AMA back in 2014.