The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Thinks One Episode Was A Huge Mistake

The general consensus on "The Simpsons" is that it started to go downhill somewhere between seasons 7 and 10. Some fans will argue that the first ten years are the real golden age, while others will point to season 3 to 7 as the real sweet spot. Either way, almost all fans will surely agree that "The Simpsons" stopped being good at some point.

For those superfans who remember buying the DVD box sets just to listen intently to the commentary tracks (this writer may or may not be included in that group), you might recall the season 10 episode "Monty Can't Buy Me Love" as a real hinge moment for the series. I distinctly remember then-showrunner Mike Scully having to sweat through the commentary track while a palpable sense of disappointment slowly built. This was, after all, the episode where Mr. Burns travels to Scotland and actually captures the Loch Ness monster, bringing the mythical beast back to Springfield to showcase his majesty and earn the respect and adulation of the populace.

Written by legendary "Simpsons" writer John Swartzwelder, the episode seemed to mark a turning point in the series' history for its embrace of more fantastical elements. Whereas the show had started as a satirical take on the American family that blended humor and heart to brilliant effect, for some, the Nessie episode — which belongs to the same season as another controversial "Simpsons" episode — seemed to represent an abandonment of those principles which had made "The Simpsons" the monolithic hit it was.

But if you ask series creator Matt Groening, Mr. Burns capturing the Loch Ness monster was far from the biggest mistake the show made in those dodgy years when its reputation as the greatest thing on TV was imperiled.