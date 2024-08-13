One Of The Simpsons' Most Controversial Episodes Was Banned Overseas

In the "The Simpsons" episode "Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo" (May 16, 1999), Homer (Dan Catellaneta) loses his family's vacation money to an online scam. Acting on a tip from his chipper neighbor Ned (Harry Shearer), the Simpsons learn they can get vacations at a discount by claiming abandoned airplane tickets at the airport. By random chance, the Simpsons find themselves on a trip to Japan.

The ensuing shenanigans are predictably hilarious, as the doltish, ultra-American Simpsons find themselves butting heads with various facets of Japanese culture. They are astonished by the country's high-tech toilets, experience seizures watching a local cartoon show (a spoof of the Pokémon episode that caused seizures in children), and attend an ikebana class. Eventually, Homer will go to prison (natch) and the Simpsons will lose all their money (also natch), They will be forced to briefly work in a fish-gutting factory before trying to win plane tickets home on a wild game show called "The Happy Smile Super Challenge Family Wish Show." George Takei played the host. One of the game show challenges is being struck by lightning. The episode ends with the Simpsons flying home, fleeing Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and Gamera.

The episode was warmly received by American audiences but caused some controversy in Japan. Notably, there is a scene wherein Homer and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) attend a sumo match, where they run into Emperor Akihito. Homer, having stumbled into the sumo match himself, callously grabs the Emperor and flings him into a box of sumo thongs (perhaps more accurately called mawashi). According to the DVD commentary for "Thirty Minutes," the mistreatment of Akihito got the episode banned in Japan, where it never aired. It's also not available on Japanese Disney+.