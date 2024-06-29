How Multiple Simpsons Actors Ended Up In 1998's Godzilla

One of the more unusual creative choices made for Roland Emmerich's 1998 film "Godzilla" was to make it into, essentially, a comedy. In its structure, "Godzilla" is a straight-up adventure blockbuster, replete with the trappings of city-sized destruction and international mayhem that Emmerich typically handles with such aplomb. In its tone, however, "Godzilla" is light and breezy, and focuses on the human character Nick Tatopoulos (Matthew Broderick) and his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, the aspiring reporter Audrey (Maria Pitillo). Audrey feels stymied in her career by a lascivious, egotistical boss Charles Caiman (Harry Shearer) who implies that he'll give her a promotion in exchange for sexual favors. One might also notice that Caiman's secretary is played by actress Nancy Cartwright.

Insulted and disgusted by Charles, Audrey instead takes to the streets of New York with her cameraman Animal (Hank Azaria) hoping to catch footage of the rampaging iguana monster stalking the streets.

Fans of "The Simpsons" will likely recognize Shearer, Cartwright, and Azaria, as they each play multiple roles on the hit animated sitcom. Shearer plays Principal Skinner, Kent Brockman, C. Montgomery Burns, Smithers, and several others. Cartwright plays Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz, Todd Flanders, Ralph Wiggum, and several others. Azaria plays Moe the bartender, Comic Book Guy, Nick Riviera, Jesus, Hitler, and dozens of others.

Why are there three prominent "Simpsons" actors in "Godzilla?" It seems the answer is pretty simple: there was a big "Simpsons" fan involved in the casting process. This was confirmed by Azaria in a Reddit AMA from 2013.