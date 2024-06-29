How Multiple Simpsons Actors Ended Up In 1998's Godzilla
One of the more unusual creative choices made for Roland Emmerich's 1998 film "Godzilla" was to make it into, essentially, a comedy. In its structure, "Godzilla" is a straight-up adventure blockbuster, replete with the trappings of city-sized destruction and international mayhem that Emmerich typically handles with such aplomb. In its tone, however, "Godzilla" is light and breezy, and focuses on the human character Nick Tatopoulos (Matthew Broderick) and his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, the aspiring reporter Audrey (Maria Pitillo). Audrey feels stymied in her career by a lascivious, egotistical boss Charles Caiman (Harry Shearer) who implies that he'll give her a promotion in exchange for sexual favors. One might also notice that Caiman's secretary is played by actress Nancy Cartwright.
Insulted and disgusted by Charles, Audrey instead takes to the streets of New York with her cameraman Animal (Hank Azaria) hoping to catch footage of the rampaging iguana monster stalking the streets.
Fans of "The Simpsons" will likely recognize Shearer, Cartwright, and Azaria, as they each play multiple roles on the hit animated sitcom. Shearer plays Principal Skinner, Kent Brockman, C. Montgomery Burns, Smithers, and several others. Cartwright plays Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz, Todd Flanders, Ralph Wiggum, and several others. Azaria plays Moe the bartender, Comic Book Guy, Nick Riviera, Jesus, Hitler, and dozens of others.
Why are there three prominent "Simpsons" actors in "Godzilla?" It seems the answer is pretty simple: there was a big "Simpsons" fan involved in the casting process. This was confirmed by Azaria in a Reddit AMA from 2013.
Dean Devlin loves 'The Simpsons'
A "Simpsons" fan was eager to ask Azaria about why there were so many "Simpsons" actors in "Godzilla," and Azaria was up front, saying:
"Dean Devlin, an old friend and the producer and writer of 'Godzilla,' is a big 'Simpsons' fan and purposely put all three of us in the movie."
Devlin previously co-wrote the screenplays for "Stargate" and "Independence Day," both with Emmerich. He also produced high-profile Hollywood features like Emmerich's "The Patriot," the spider flick "Eight-Legged Freaks," "Flyboys," and "Transit." His directorial debut came in 2017 with the ultra-silly bad weather thriller "Geostorm" (unrelated to the '90s sedan, the Geo Storm). Prior to his writing/producing/directing career, Devlin also worked as an actor, appearing in several notable flicks of the 1980s. He played a liquor store clerk in the Cameron Crowe-scripted film "The Wild Life" as well as the B-sci-fi movie "City Limits," once featured on "Mystery Science Theater 3000." He was also in the hit comedy "Real Genius," as well as Emmerich's own "Moon 44."
Did Devlin have any direct professional connections to "The Simpsons?" No, he didn't. Like so many of us, he was merely a fan and used "Godzilla" as an excuse to work with several of its cast members. Some might say that filling "Godzilla" with comedians was ill-advised, but several of Toho's "Godzilla" movies also featured comedic characters; the 1966 Godzilla film "Ebirah, Horror of the Deep" begins with a dance contest and a boat heist. So perhaps Devlin was merely tapping into filmmaker Jun Fukuda's Godzilla instincts.
Godzilla would repay Devlin's favor by appearing in a 1999 episode of "The Simpsons" called "Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo." He would fight Mothra, Rodan, and Daiei's famed monster Gamera.
It's all about tit-for-tat in Hollywood.