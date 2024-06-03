The Writer Of 1998's Godzilla Knows Where They Went Wrong With The Movie

With the 1995 release of "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah," Toho ended the Heisei era of their Godzilla films in earnest and, in an unprecedented move, handed the reigns of their most popular monster over to TriStar Pictures for a proposed three-picture deal. Rather than make a typical mid-budget film, TriStar elected to make a major summer tentpole, pouring about $150 million into production and hiring "Independence Day" director Roland Emmerich. The film was a 139-minute FX bonanza that reimagined Godzilla as a sleek, square-jawed iguana that terrorized New York City. The monster was small enough to hide inside skyscrapers and spent large portions of the film offscreen in New York's sewers.

The script was more comedic than awe-inspired, populated by chattering Noo Yawk characters whose reactions to Godzilla were more along the lines of "weary acceptance" than awe. The cast would end up featuring Matthew Broderick, Maris Pitillo, Jean Reno, Kevin Dunn, and "The Simpsons" veterans Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer.

"Godzilla" was notoriously panned (it bears a 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), and, when it was released, was soon regarded as one of the worst films of the year. The Golden Raspberries nominated it in five categories and it was mocked on an episode of "South Park." Toho was also disappointed by the film, and would later claim that Emmerich's monster was merely a creature that Americans mistook for Godzilla. This one was, instead, a monster they rechristened "Zilla" in 2004's "Godzilla: Final Wars."

Emmerich co-wrote the "Godzilla" screenplay with longtime collaborator Dean Devlin, and Devlin thinks he knows what happened. He looked back over the film in a 2023 retrospective with Inverse and found that he and Emmerich stumbled when introducing the characters. By the time the audience got to know them, he said, the film was half over.