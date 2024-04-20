This Godzilla Movie Has The Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score Of The Franchise

TriStar Pictures believed they had the surest of things when they hired Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin to make the first Hollywood "Godzilla" flick. The duo had just delivered the biggest film of 1996 in "Independence Day," and appeared poised to become a blockbuster brand name on par with Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. Every studio in town wanted to make their next smash hit. But this is where the trouble started: TriStar wanted Emmerich and Devlin to make its next smash hit.

The 1998 iteration of "Godzilla" did not originate with Emmerich and Devlin. TriStar came very close to greenlighting it in 1994 with Jan De Bont (hot off the success of "Speed") directing a screenplay by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio (who would eventually make their franchise fortune on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series), which would've placed it in direct competition with "Independence Day" during the summer of 1996. So this all felt awfully fortuitous.

Once Emmerich and Devlin took the gig, they were anything but humble about the challenge before them. They might not have been TriStar's first choice for "Godzilla," but they used their "Independence Day" cachet to dictate the most favorable terms imaginable. They threw Elliott and Rossio's screenplay in the trash and basically started from scratch. Though newfangled movie websites like Ain't It Cool News and Corona Coming Attractions leaked details here and there, most moviegoers only had teasers to go on. The first Emmerich-directed teaser — which featured Godzilla stomping the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a museum — was called-shot bravado. We're going to smash "Jurassic Park."

It was a brilliant piece of marketing, and it was the last time "brilliant" would be used to describe anything related to Emmerich and Devlin's "Godzilla."