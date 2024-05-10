What The Harshest Critics Had To Say About 1954's Godzilla

The original Japanese version of Ishiro Honda's kaiju classic "Gojira" — previously bowdlerized by American translators as "Godzilla" — wasn't released in American theaters until 2004 to coincide with the film's 50th anniversary. Up until then, American audiences had to content themselves with the 1956 film "Godzilla, King of the Monsters!," a heavily re-edited version of "Gojira" that included new scenes of actor Raymond Burr narrating the action. The footage was directed by Terry O. Morse ("Unknown World," "Taffy and the Jungle Hunter").

When "Gojira" was finally released in 2004, not every critic was pleased. Most audiences accepted that Honda's film more or less birthed the kaiju genre, and established a persistent pop culture icon that persists to this day. Roger Ebert acknowledged that "Gojira" could be significant while also being completely shabby. He gave the film only one and a half stars, saying it was "idiotic." "Godzilla at times looks uncannily like a man in a lizard suit," he wrote, "stomping on cardboard sets, as indeed he was, and did. Other scenes show him as a stuffed, awkward animatronic model. This was not state of the art even at the time; 'King Kong' (1933) was much more convincing." He concluded by saying, "This is a bad movie, but it has earned its place in history."

That may seem unduly harsh, but Ebert was only the most recent critic to lambaste Honda's film. In Peter H. Brothers' book "Atomic Dreams and the Nuclear Nightmare: The Making of Godzilla," the author culled vintage newspapers printed in the wake of "Gojira," and found that many critics — in both Japan and elsewhere — were not kind to Honda's film. Here are some samples of what he found.