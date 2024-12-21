The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Knew The Series Was Something Special After This Episode

When Matt Groening's "The Simpsons" debuted during the Christmas season of 1989, it was an immediate sensation. Some fans might have known the Simpsons characters from their appearances on "The Tracey Ullman Show," and readers of local indie newspapers likely knew of Groening's "Life in Hell" comic strip, but for most audiences, "The Simpsons" was a bolt from the blue. It was an anti-sitcom, a surreal show with weirdly designed characters (yellow skin?) that satirized and deconstructed the middle-class wholesomeness of mainstream 1980s television. It was an antidote to the ultra-conservative "family values" crowd that was so noisy during the Reagan administration. And audiences were ready for it.

"The Simpsons" started big and only got bigger. The year 1990 was big for pop culture, as "The Simpsons" — along with shows like "Seinfeld" and "Married... with Children" — undid old tropes and invented new ones. One might even be so bold as to claim that Groening's show invented the singular prevailing attitude of the following decade: disaffected, whimsical, educated sarcasm.

Groening knew "The Simpsons" was going to be a cultural juggernaut pretty early on in the show's run. He was likely glad that the series was a hit, but he didn't really acknowledge that "The Simpsons" was a massive commercial presence until he saw one episode in particular. In a 2018 interview with USA Today, Groening said that the second-season episode, "Bart the Daredevil" (December 7, 1990), really unlocked the series for him. That one, he knew, made the show special.