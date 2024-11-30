The 5 Worst Simpsons Cameos, Ranked

There was a time when "The Simpsons" was one of the most insightfully satirical shows on TV. Though its premise revolved around sending up the idea of the typical American family, it really functioned as a send-up of American culture as a whole, taking aim at everything from politics to pop culture and finding a hilarious and clever way to point out the absurdity of it all. It was truly subversive, and had comedy as its guiding principle.

Since those early years, "The Simpsons" has been swallowed up by Disney following its merger with Fox, but in truth had already lost almost all of its subversive power by that point. Case in point: the 2012 episode "Lisa Goes Gaga." This season 23 installment at least gave guest star Lady Gaga more to do than 50 Cent, but that essentially equated to what felt like a commercial for the pop star and her growing base of "Little Monsters."

The episode sees Gaga visit Springfield to lift the town out of the doldrums for some reason, and Lisa being the most depressed resident gets special attention from the singer. By the end, Lisa embraces the Gaga spirit, essentially becoming one of the pop star's monsters and singing an entire musical number. The idea is that Lisa regains some sense of who she is and what makes her special, which in and of itself isn't a bad idea. But compare this kind of thing to such classics as "Lisa's Substitute." That season two installment accomplishes the same thing as "Lisa Goes Gaga" in a much more moving and understated way by having Dustin Hoffman's Mr. Bergstrom give the precocious youngster a simple, life-affirming note that states, "You are Lisa Simpson." As such, Gaga's guest spot really does seem like a needlessly gaudy, hollow, and commercial affair. Oh, and at one point, Gaga kisses Marge, so there's also that.