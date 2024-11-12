Chloe Fineman Reveals The SNL Guest Host That Made Her Cry

"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman, known for her impressions of pop culture figures like Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, and JoJo Siwa, opened up in a (now-deleted) TikTok about the fact that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk made a bunch of cast members cry when he hosted the late-night institution in 2021. (Suffice it to say, Musk did not make our ranking of the 10 best "Saturday Night Live" guest hosts.)

"OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt over 'SNL' and his impression, but I'm like you're clearly watching the show, like what are you talking about?" Fineman said in the clip (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And I'm like, you know what? I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the castmember that he made cry. And he's the host that made someone cry."

To clarify, the mystery surrounding the "host that made someone cry" actually started a little while ago thanks to Fineman's fellow cast member Bowen Yang, who appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" with his "Las Culturistas" cohost Matt Rogers in August 2024. "This man — this person — this host made multiple castmembers cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas," Yang told Cohen at the time during a game called "Truth or Kink."

Apparently, Musk's criticism of the latest "SNL" episode (more on that shortly) riled Fineman up, and she felt emboldened to confront the issue. "And I was like, I'm not gonna say anything," the actor continued. "But I'm like, no, if you're gonna go on your platform [X] and be rude, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.'" (For what it's worth, Fineman did an impression of Musk on the word "funny," and it was pretty accurate.)