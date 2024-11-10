The Best & Worst Sketches Of Bill Burr's SNL Season 50 Episode

Buffalo Wild Wings – Though it doesn't quite match up to the greatness of the Pumpkin Spice Sam Adams commercial, having Bill Burr as a New England Patriots fan who is just running off at the mouth throughout the commercial still lands rather firmly, even if it ultimately ends up losing some steam in the back half. It's a nice touch that Burr's character has a broken arm again, and the antagonistic relationship between Burr and Mikey Day is still hilarious.

Sex Rock CD – This sketch might have actually worked a bit better if Burr didn't keep fumbling over his lines. This was one of the more frustrating instances, because there's a good sketch here. The strongest parts come from watching Snake Skin sing their sex-fueled songs and talking about wearing women's shoes. Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson especially made this soar, with Sherman lending her wild eyes to the rock vibe and Johnson having the perfect playful metal laugh.

The Janitor – "Good Will Hunting" is a staple of Boston-based cinema, so bringing this sketch out while Bill Burr is around makes perfect sense. However, I wish that the escalation was a little more absurd. It never quite goes anywhere beyond the incredulity about the puddle of vomit on the carpet, but of course, someone falls into it. James Austin Johnson does elevate the bit with his Robin Williams impersonation, though this was another sketch where the ending felt abrupt and unsatisfying.

I Got One – This was a fun sketch to toss into the 10-to-1 slot at the end of the evening, and full credit goes to featured cast member Ashley Padilla for dedicating herself to the bit. However, while the premise itself is a satisfyingly odd one, the lack of escalation makes it feel a little less impactful than it might have if the weirdness was turned up to another level. Plus, the conclusion feels rushed, almost like something was cut between the second instance of the bad joke and the resolution of the sketch's arc. But I'm glad Padilla still got some time to shine.

Trauma Support Group – Speaking of Ashley Padilla, she's the main reason that this sketch actually had one big laugh in it. When Bowen Yang's troubled trauma support group member puts a cigarette out on her leg, the scream she executes was much louder and pain-filled than Yang was expecting, and it makes them both break for a few seconds. Otherwise, this was another sketch that felt like it didn't really go anywhere. But I'm glad they had a reason for having so many donuts in the background of the meeting, because otherwise, that was incredibly distracting.

Calling Dad – Here's a sketch that ended up being more sweet than funny. It's incredibly safe, and it doesn't really go anywhere beyond two fathers expressing feelings about their lives and their sons under the guise of chatting about sports and cars. Occasionally "SNL" will have these sketches that feel a little more sentimental than funny, though there are a few chuckle-worthy lines here and there. Otherwise, you can tell that the "SNL" writers just didn't have strong satire in their hearts this week, and we can't really blame them.