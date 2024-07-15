Elizabeth Taylor's One-Word Simpsons Cameo Was Still Too 'Sexy' For The Show

Younger readers might be shocked to hear this, but back in the mid-90s "The Simpsons" was nothing short of a phenomenon. While it has now become a sort of incongruous TV specter, simultaneously forgotten but somehow still haunting the airwaves with new episodes, "The Simpsons" was once about as popular as TV shows get. After "Married with Children" helped put Fox on the map by proving dysfunctional TV families could work just as well as the more wholesome fare being offered elsewhere, things were perfectly primed for "The Simpsons" to dominate — and dominate it did.

"Simpsons" mania was a real and inexorable force during the height of the show's popularity, and not just in the US. As a BBC Two documentary for the show's ten-year anniversary explained, the series created a "bonanza," whereby its biggest breakout star, Bart Simpson, became fodder for global bootleggers — surely the clearest sign that the series had cemented its standing as a pop culture juggernaut. As creator Matt Groening explained it:

"One of the most delightful aspects of 'Simpsons'-mania in the early 1990s was how many different groups appropriated Bart Simpson. There were black Bart t-shirts, there was a t-shirt with Bart shaking hands with Nelson Mandela, there were Irish Bart t-shirts [...] It was amazing how many people could take this cute little guy and make him their own."

Of course, with all this success, the show that started with James L. Brooks telling Fox a little white lie could suddenly pull in some serious guest stars. As early as the first season, which ran from 1989 to 1990, "The Simpsons" was recruiting guests such as Albert Brooks and Kelsey Grammer. But the second season saw an influx of bonafide megastars, which would continue throughout the show's run.