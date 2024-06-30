The Simpsons 'Deeply Offended' Johnny Carson With Their First Cameo Pitch

In "The Simpsons" episode "Krusty Gets Kancelled" (May 13, 1993), local TV star Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta) finds that his show is losing viewers to "The Gabbo Show," a newly launched ventriloquist show on another channel. Within a matter of weeks, Gabbo eclipses Krusty, siphoning off the Klown's many celebrity guests and notable cartoon segment "The Itchy & Scratchy Show." Krusty tries to stay afloat with the animated Soviet import "Worker & Parasite," but the magic is missing. Krusty quickly runs out of money thanks to his gambling addiction, and seemingly goes to pot.

Luckily, the plucky Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright) encourages Krusty to get back on his feet and stage a star-studded comeback special. Krusty assembles a rogue's gallery of famous people, including Luke Perry (his miserable half-brother), Hugh Hefner, Bette Midler, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Surprisingly, Johnny Carson also appears, although not to tell jokes or do magic tricks. Instead, Johnny hoists a 1987 Buick Skylark above his head and then sings opera while he juggles and tosses the vehicle.

"Krusty Get Kancelled" aired shortly after Carson retired from his long-running gig as host of "The Tonight Show" and moved very much out of the public eye. Those present at the time will recall how astonishing it was that Carson vanished so quickly. Indeed, between his 1992 retirement and his death in 2005, Carson only made two TV appearances: a presentation at the American Teachers Awards and juggling a car on "The Simpsons."

In the "Simpsons" history book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, the authors recalled inviting Carson on "The Simpsons," revealing that he was deeply offended by the original story they had written for him. Evidently, Carson was initially written as a comedic slob and he hated that.