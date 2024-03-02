Married... With Children Holds An Important Role In Fox History

If, like me, you grew up on "The Simpsons" you'll no doubt recall the show's relentless mockery of the Fox Network. When the Simpsons weren't stomping on the Fox logo in couch gags, the show was depicting the network censor being murdered during the intro to a "Treehouse of Horror" episode. Growing up in England, this constant Fox-bashing was a bit of a mystery to me. What did "The Simpsons" have against this American network that literally aired their show, anyway? Well, it turns out there was more to it than the writers getting ticked off with censor notes or having it out for Fox owner Rupert Murdoch.

In the 1980s, TV was dominated by three major networks: NBC, ABC, and CBS. That had been the status quo for decades before News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch decided to shake things up, launching the Fox Broadcasting Company on October 9, 1986, as a fourth network to compete with the existing three. So, when "The Simpsons" debuted in 1989, Fox was still very much seen as the new kid on the block, which was part of why the show delighted in poking fun at Murdoch and his then-nascent television enterprise.

Since then, "The Simpsons" has become the longest-running American animated series, and even manages to churn out some decent episodes to this day. But before Homer, Marge, and the kids helped put Fox on the map, there was another sitcom family that not only paved the way for the success of "The Simpsons" but also helped build the Fox Network foundation: "Married... With Children."