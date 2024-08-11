The Five Main Reasons Celebrities Agree To Guest Star On The Simpsons

"Even a leading guest role doesn't take more than an hour to record, and there's no wardrobe or makeup to worry about," Reiss explained. "Plus, the celebrity can come in at his or her convenience, anytime during a two-month window. Or not come in at all — we've recorded guest stars in their homes, in their cars, and over the phone."

This is what happened with Julian Assange, the controversial Australian WikiLeaks founder who was incarcerated for violating the Espionage Act in April 2019 and who dealt with major legal troubles long before that. Back around 2012, Assange found time to record a few lines for the season 23 episode, "At Long Last Leave." Assange plays the Simpsons' new weird neighbor; some of his line readings might sound a little off, and that's because Assange was recording it over the phone. He was trapped in an Ecuadorian embassy in London at the time, so recording on set wasn't an option for him.

With most guest stars, the situation isn't usually so dramatic. Dustin Hoffman in season 2 simply stayed in New York to record his lines, because it was more convenient than flying to Los Angeles. Likewise, when former British Prime Minister Tony Blair cameoed on the show, he also recorded his lines from London. The rule seems to be that the farther away the guest star is from Hollywood, the more likely they'll be staying home.