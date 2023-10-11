The Simpsons Season 35 Pays Tribute To One Of TV's Greatest Dream Sequences

Maybe the most important thing "The Sopranos" did during its dream sequences was centering the chaos on specific, vivid images; it implies a strong larger memory around what we're seeing, but it also creates the sensation of being trapped in an unsettling, constantly-shifting environment. Such is the case throughout a lot of this Simpsons episode, like when Marge finds herself in a clothing store and knows Bart's gone hiding under one of the clothes racks, but she can't find him. Or when Marge is shrunken down and walking around a version of her home where all her kids' stuff has been packed up and taken away.

But maybe the most effective visual choice was the way it presented Marge's meeting with Bart's teacher, Ms. Peyton. Here, the typically crowded classroom is stripped down to just a desk, a chair, a blank chalkboard, a blindless window, and a blank wall. Even Homer, originally there with Marge at the start, disappears as the scene ramps up its intensity, leaving Marge to deal with it all alone. Then of course there's the teacher herself, who towers over Marge as she talks more and more about how Bart will be heading to fifth grade soon, which is just one year away from middle school, which is right before high school and then college and then Bart will be all grown up and gone forever.

It's genuinely smart, creative directing, made more impressive by how stiff the show's animation has often looked in its later seasons. After "The Simpsons" switched to HD it often felt like the show was phoning it in on the animation front, but it's impossible to accuse this episode of the same crime.