The Simpsons Season 35 Brings Back The Show's Most Underrated Character Pairing

One of the most surprising aspects of classic era of "Simpsons" is just how little focus Marge and Bart get as a character duo. As YouTube "Simpsons" expert TheRealJims pointed out, the two characters don't actually get their own special A-storyline until "Marge Be Not Proud," the Christmas episode from season 7 where Bart gets caught shoplifting and is forced to seriously deal with Marge's disappointment. (That's over 150 episodes into the series!) It's a surprise gut-wrencher of an episode, told largely from Bart's perspectiv,e as he worries he might've lost his mother's love forever. The stakes aren't actually that high, of course, but from Bart's 10-year-old point-of-view, they definitely feel like they are.

Bart and Marge episodes did start happening a little more regularly in later seasons, but unfortunately, they tend not to be remembered as well in the fandom as all those Homer and Lisa episodes in earlier seasons. It's not because these later episodes are bad — in fact, they tend to consistently outshine their surrounding episodes — but they're released long past the show's prime. It's common for casual "Simpsons" fans to talk about how they don't bother with any episode after seasons 8 or 9, which means that "Marge Be Not Proud" is basically the only Marge/Bart episode that is consistently re-watched; we've been talking about that episode for twenty-eight years now, and we're not gonna stop any time soon.

But while season 35's second episode, "A Mid-Childhood Night's Dream," has been released decades after the golden age of the show's wrapped up, it'll still likely end up on a bunch of "10 Hidden Gems of Modern Simpsons" lists in the years to come. Those rare Bart and Marge episodes are always winners, after all, and this one's no exception.