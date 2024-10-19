The Simpsons Voice Actor Who Replaced Robin Williams In The Aladdin Franchise

As denizens of Blockbuster Video will be able to attest, the mid-1990s to early 2000s saw a massive glut of animated straight-to-video sequels and prequels to many of Disney's known animated features. There were sequels to "The Fox and the Hound," "Bambi," "Cinderella," "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Lady and the Tramp," "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," "The Emperor's New Groove," "Mulan," "Pocahontas," "Tarzan," "The Jungle Book," and even "Brother Bear." The sequels all came when there was a change of leadership at Disney, and the studio tripled-down on the mandate to make as much money as possible.

The only people who watched these movies were nostalgic Disney-obsessed adults who viewed them as a scientific curiosity, and sought to use them as talking points in long-form online articles. Very occasionally, the films were rented from Blockbuster by anyone who happened to be seven years old when the sequel in question was released.

Notable for this article are the two straight-to-video sequels to Disney's 1992 rendition of "Aladdin," based very, very loosely on "One Thousand and One Nights." Rob Musker's and Ron Clements' "Aladdin" saw a rascally vagrant (Scott Weinger) being recruited by the Sultan's evil vizier Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) to enter a dangerous living cave and retrieve the magic lamp inside. Aladdin ends up rubbing the lamp on his own and meeting the Genie (Robin Williams) that lived inside. Williams notoriously improvised a lot of dialogue, and the animators had to work overtime to accommodate his hilariously anachronistic impersonations.

After a wacky adventure, the Genie is set free from bondage, while the evil Jafar was transformed into a genie himself and imprisoned in a lamp.

When Disney wanted to make a DTV sequel to "Aladdin," they naturally wanted to make it about the genie version of Jafar, and figured Williams should come back. Williams, however, refused for reasons we'll get into below. Instead, Disney hired the amazingly talented Dan Castellaneta to play the Genie. Most people likely know Castellaneta as the voice of Homer Simpson.