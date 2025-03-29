The Simpsons Took A Hilarious Swipe At Gunsmoke After Beating Its Incredible Record

At this point, one could write an entire book on all the milestones "The Simpsons" has achieved. Since its premiere on Fox in 1989, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie continue to leave their mark on popular culture as perhaps the most famous family in television history. With nearly 800 episodes through 36 seasons, one feature-length film, almost 30 video games, numerous comic book adaptations, and an attraction at Universal theme parks, it is increasingly likely that this franchise will continue to break records long after most of us are gone.

Unless you're as clueless as Ralph Wiggum, you're likely aware of at least a few of the most notable milestones "The Simpsons" has set. In 1997, it reached 167 episodes, surpassing "The Flintstones" to have the highest number of episodes produced for an animated series. Along with remaining the longest-running animated series and sitcom in American television history, "The Simpsons" broke the record as the longest-running scripted American primetime series, beating the CBS western drama "Gunsmoke" by the time it reached its 21st season, which aired from 2009-2010. Although "The Simpsons" surpassed "Gunsmoke" in its number of years on the air by the end of the 2000s, it took nearly a decade for America's favorite family to usurp one of the western's long-standing records, which the team would celebrate in true "Simpsons" fashion.

