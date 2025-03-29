The Simpsons Took A Hilarious Swipe At Gunsmoke After Beating Its Incredible Record
At this point, one could write an entire book on all the milestones "The Simpsons" has achieved. Since its premiere on Fox in 1989, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie continue to leave their mark on popular culture as perhaps the most famous family in television history. With nearly 800 episodes through 36 seasons, one feature-length film, almost 30 video games, numerous comic book adaptations, and an attraction at Universal theme parks, it is increasingly likely that this franchise will continue to break records long after most of us are gone.
Unless you're as clueless as Ralph Wiggum, you're likely aware of at least a few of the most notable milestones "The Simpsons" has set. In 1997, it reached 167 episodes, surpassing "The Flintstones" to have the highest number of episodes produced for an animated series. Along with remaining the longest-running animated series and sitcom in American television history, "The Simpsons" broke the record as the longest-running scripted American primetime series, beating the CBS western drama "Gunsmoke" by the time it reached its 21st season, which aired from 2009-2010. Although "The Simpsons" surpassed "Gunsmoke" in its number of years on the air by the end of the 2000s, it took nearly a decade for America's favorite family to usurp one of the western's long-standing records, which the team would celebrate in true "Simpsons" fashion.
Maggie Simpson faced off against Marshal Matt Dillon
The 636th episode of "The Simpsons," titled "Forgive and Regret," aired on April 29, 2018. Here, the series officially beat the 635-episode run of "Gunsmoke," which previously held the record as the longest-running scripted American television series by number of episodes. A cold opening sequence was animated to commemorate this milestone, featuring the secret weapon of the Simpsons family, Maggie.
In the cold open, "Gunsmoke" protagonist Marshal Matt Dillon is shown, preparing to face off against Maggie Simpson in a quick draw duel. Dillon exclaims, "Can't let you do it. Can't let you break my record." Unfortunately for him, Maggie's draw is just too fast. As Dillon falls in defeat, the camera pans up to the sky, as "The Simpsons" title card forms, leading into a sequence paying tribute to the original "Gunsmoke" opening credits.
The Simpsons has often given other shows a shoutout in its intros
With the art of the opening sequence, "The Simpsons" ranks near the top in pure entertainment value alone. Along with Danny Elfman's irresistible earworm of a theme, the intro has also been a showcase for the creative team to craft appetizer gags to set the mood of the episode to follow, and sometimes, they would use the intro to acknowledge other television series. For example, Bart's chalkboard gag often features hilarious messages, with one even serving as a statement of solidarity with the creative staff at Comedy Central's "South Park" following the controversies of their episodes "200" and "201."
Another memorable sequence involved a crossover with Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty," in which the titular duo accidentally kills the entire Simpsons family in a couch gag. The perpetually inebriated Rick berates his unwitting grandson Morty for crashing into who he describes as a "beloved family" and a "national treasure." Rick and Morty attempt to resolve the situation by finding replacements, much to the chagrin of Bart Simpson, who angrily wishes for "No more guest animators, man!"
Whether it be through chalkboards, couches, or other original sequences, "The Simpsons" will likely continue to craft timely gags to commemorate certain moments throughout its run, including the inevitable records in the distant future that we cannot even fathom at this point. In the meantime, fans can continue watching the everyday lives of the citizens of Springfield on Disney+, which recently launched a 24/7 streaming channel for the series.