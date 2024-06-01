The Only Simpsons Chalkboard Gags That Have Ever Changed In Reruns

"I will not waste chalk." This is the first phrase eternal troublemaker Bart Simpson wrote on an animated blackboard in the opening credits of the second-ever episode of "The Simpsons." That was in January 1990, and though the seminal cartoon sitcom's "chalkboard gags" (as they'd soon be known) have ebbed and flowed in frequency over the years, it's safe to say that Bart has, by now, written thousands of words on that same old dusty board.

The typical, classic "Simpsons" chalkboard gag is written in Bart's voice –- unapologetic and ornery, as if he's blowing a giant raspberry in the face of authority. In the decades since the visual joke caught on, though, the chalkboard gags have become more meta and at times offered knowing winks at the state of the world that clearly come directly from the show's writers' room. In "The Simpsons Movie," for example, Bart writes "I will not illegally download this movie." When Donald Trump was elected as President in 2016, an outlandish turn of events that "The Simpsons" had jokingly predicted way back in season 11, Bart wrote, "Being right sucks."

The chalkboard gag by now feels like an art form, and it's one that, when done well, can inspire laughter or even tears. When the actor who played Mrs. Krabappel for much of the show's run, Marcia Wallace, passed away, Bart wrote his message on the board just once: "We'll really miss you, Mrs. K." 35 seasons into its run, "The Simpsons" still recognizes the art of a quick, powerful visual — comedic or otherwise.