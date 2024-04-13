The Hate-Filled Simpsons 'Fan' Website That Inspired Comic Book Guy

The smug, arrogant Comic Book Guy (Hank Azaria), proprietor of the Android's Dungeon, first appeared in the "The Simpsons" episode "Three Men and a Comic Book" (May 9, 1991). In the episode, he sold a rare and expensive copy of "Radioactive Man" #1 to the young collectors Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Milhouse (Pamela Hayden), and Martin (Russi Taylor). The comic cost $100 — a fortune to the three young boys — and they had to pool their money to make the sacred purchase.

The trio, however, never decided who would serve as the comic book's official caretaker, and they immediately became suspicious that one of them was angling to steal it from the other two. A "Treasure of the Sierra Madre" drama slowly unfolds. The Comic Book Guy, having seen the boys' folly beforehand, became a Mephistophelean figure, cackling at his customers' hubris.

In every one of Comic Book Guy's subsequent appearances, he would be grumpy, aloof, and pompous, lording his comic book knowledge over others, and mocking them if they asked questions. He was the very model of toxic fandom, eager to gatekeep and belittle those who didn't pass his tests of nerdery. Anyone who has regularly visited comic book shops has likely encountered their own Comic Book Guy and will recognize his unique flavor of supercilious priggishness.

It is explained in the "Simpsons" history book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, that Comic Book Guy (real name: Jeff Albertson) was only partially inspired by the common bloviating nerd one might encounter in real life. More specifically, Comic Book Guy was inspired by the webmaster of a hate-filled "Simpsons" "fan"-site called NoHomers.net. The phrase "Worst. Episode. Ever." came from that unnamed, hateful man.