The Simpsons Is Getting Its Own 24/7 Streaming Channel On Disney+

Streaming isn't exactly like old school TV, but Disney+ is doing its part to help bridge the gap between the two ideas. As of today, Disney's flagship streaming service has added a new 24/7 stream of "The Simpsons." This always-on streaming channel includes a whopping 767 episodes across all 35 seasons of the show, which will air in chronological order at launch. That equates to roughly 300 continuous hours. Buckle up.

"The Simpsons" has produced some of the greatest episodes of TV of all time dating back to its debut in the late '80s. But many of us discovered the show on TV — more specifically, while it was airing in reruns on syndication. So while the show has long been available to stream in its entirety, this is a way to just lean back, hit play, and let some shenanigans with the Simpson family hit you in the face. Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming & Content Curation at Disney+, had this to say about it:

"From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we're happy to oblige. Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year."

What Disney+ is doing with these new streaming channels is not unlike the delights offered by something like PlutoTV. That free streaming app features a host of curated channels that one can just put on without having to choose from an endless sea of streaming tiles. There's something about not having to be so intentional about every viewing choice that streaming is still trying to emulate, and streams or channels like this bring us one small step closer.