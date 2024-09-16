Disney+'s Upcoming TV Channels Include A Big First For Marvel & Star Wars

For Marvel and "Star Wars" fans, the fantastical superhero world and that famous galaxy far, far away are both getting much closer than ever before. More so than most major studios, Disney has been trying to remain on the cutting edge of the streaming era ever since the debut of Disney+ and the premieres of the various shows in both franchises. That's led to more than its fair share of ups and downs over the years — the highs being the immediate breakout success of hits like "The Mandalorian" or "WandaVision," and the lows most notably arriving with CEO Bob Iger admitting that a glut of streaming series ended up diluting the overall brand.

All that has led to the latest twist in this years-long saga, as Disney makes its most dramatic move yet in the streaming space. In a new Bloomberg report, the outlet sat down with Disney entertainment co-chair Dana Walden and got the scoop about the company's upcoming strategy. Sometime in the next few months, Disney+ will add four new channels available to subscribers: a seasonal one called "Hallowstream," "Throwbacks" for all the Disney Adults nostalgic fans out there, a channel focused on documentaries and biopics titled "Real Life," and, last but not least, the main event "Hits and Heroes." For the first time, Marvel and "Star Wars" will be available to watch on these channels for paying customers. The report characterizes this as an attempt to stay competitive with similar offerings by other rivals, from major competitors like Netflix and Amazon all the way to YouTube, Peacock, and Tubi.