Family Matters And Full House's Crossover Was Sitcom Gold

"Family Matters" officially crossed over with "Full House" in the latter series' episode, "Stephanie Gets Framed." The 16th episode of season 4 aired on January 25, 1991, and finds Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) struggling with having to wear glasses. Meanwhile, D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and her friend Julie (Tasha Scott) are trying to hide from Julie's annoying cousin, who is visiting San Francisco for a science fair. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) questions how annoying this kid could be, but he immediately gets his answer when he opens the door, revealing that the cousin is none other than Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

In his first scene, Urkel exhibits his trademark eccentricity with both Jesse and Jesse's brother-in-law Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), the latter of whom is reeling in a bit of envy after hearing that Jesse chose Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to serve as best man at his wedding. Both Jesse and Danny are visibly awestruck at Urkel's cartoonish oddities, with Jesse giving Urkel some advice on how to properly walk with a stronger, more masculine posture. Urkel then walks into the kitchen, much to the chagrin of both D.J. and Julie.

Urkel shares some interactions with Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), who asks him why he sounds like Mickey Mouse. He gives Michelle a penny for her piggy bank as Stephanie walks into the room. Stephanie, still anxious about wearing glasses, receives some advice from the dorkiest child in sitcom history at the time, suggesting she take it all in stride and embrace it, regardless of scrutiny from her peers.