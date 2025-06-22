Family Matters And Full House's Crossover Was Sitcom Gold
Crossover events have been a common staple in television for decades, giving viewers an opportunity to witness some of their favorite characters from different shows interacting with each other, often to hilarious effect. You can read /Film's selection of the best crossover episodes here. Usually, crossovers are often a chance for networks to promote brand synergy, and in some cases me be a ploy to get a boost in ratings. However, when handled right, with consistent writing for the characters, they can showcase the best elements of both series' trademarks.
ABC launched its TGIF primetime programming block in 1989, in which family sitcoms would air and lead into the news show "20/20." Two of the most beloved series from that programming block were "Full House" and "Family Matters." The former series first hit the air in 1987, while the latter series premiered in 1989. However, both series would cross paths in 1991 when the breakout star of "Family Matters" visited San Francisco, CA, and was welcomed into the Tanner household in one of the most memorable moments in both series' runs.
Steve Urkel crashed Full House to give a character some words of wisdom
"Family Matters" officially crossed over with "Full House" in the latter series' episode, "Stephanie Gets Framed." The 16th episode of season 4 aired on January 25, 1991, and finds Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) struggling with having to wear glasses. Meanwhile, D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and her friend Julie (Tasha Scott) are trying to hide from Julie's annoying cousin, who is visiting San Francisco for a science fair. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) questions how annoying this kid could be, but he immediately gets his answer when he opens the door, revealing that the cousin is none other than Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).
In his first scene, Urkel exhibits his trademark eccentricity with both Jesse and Jesse's brother-in-law Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), the latter of whom is reeling in a bit of envy after hearing that Jesse chose Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to serve as best man at his wedding. Both Jesse and Danny are visibly awestruck at Urkel's cartoonish oddities, with Jesse giving Urkel some advice on how to properly walk with a stronger, more masculine posture. Urkel then walks into the kitchen, much to the chagrin of both D.J. and Julie.
Urkel shares some interactions with Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), who asks him why he sounds like Mickey Mouse. He gives Michelle a penny for her piggy bank as Stephanie walks into the room. Stephanie, still anxious about wearing glasses, receives some advice from the dorkiest child in sitcom history at the time, suggesting she take it all in stride and embrace it, regardless of scrutiny from her peers.
Steve Urkel's guest appearance on Full House exemplified how Family Matters became his show
When "Family Matters" first aired on ABC, it initially started as a typical sitcom exploring the lives of the Winslow family. However, everything changed when, halfway through the first season, a certain nerdy neighbor was introduced. Jaleel White was originally set to appear as Steve Urkel for a one-time appearance, but the character became so popular amongst audiences that he was promoted to the main cast in the following season and was eventually turned into the protagonist of the series. This phenomenon was hilariously chronicled in a fantastic R-rated "Key & Peele" sketch:
When Jaleel White made his guest appearance on "Full House," it firmly signified that "Family Matters" had essentially become "The Urkel Show" featuring the Winslows, given that no other characters from the series appeared. Interestingly enough, the crossover between "Full House" and "Family Matters" also confirmed that both series are in the same universe as "Perfect Strangers," which was where "Family Matters" was spun off from.
Both "Family Matters" and "Full House" are available to stream on HBO Max.