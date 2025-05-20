How Much Money Did Frasier Make As A Radio Therapist?

When the neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" revival debuted in 2023, we were reintroduced to Kelsey Grammer's stuffy yet lovable psychiatrist after almost 20 years. The original series went off the air all the way back in 2004, which means Dr. Crane had done a heck of a lot of living in the interim — part of which involved, as Grammer put it, becoming "rich beyond his dreams." It seems that after leaving the Seattle he'd inhabited for 11 seasons, the good doctor went from local radio personality to national star as the result of hosting a "Dr. Phil"-style talk show, which brought him fame and fortune.

But even in the original "Frasier" series, a big part of Dr. Crane's personality was his love for the finer things in life, and the show projected that through its set design, specifically with Frasier's luxury condo which boasted stylish decor along with a stunning yet entirely unrealistic view of the Space Needle. How much did Frasier's apartment cost? Well, the furniture and decor alone cost the producers $500,000, while the apartment itself was estimated by real estate brokers to have been worth around $1 million in 1993, the year "Frasier" debuted.

All of which raises the question of how on earth Dr. Crane could afford such a swanky lifestyle. After all, he was a local radio personality who was yet to host his national talk show and make his millions. As such, many "Frasier" fans have surely wondered how much their favorite psychiatrist made, and it turns out it probably wasn't all that much.

