This Is Your Chance To Live In Frasier's Actual Apartment (If You're Rich)
Anyone who grew up on '90s sitcoms will surely have envisioned themselves living in Frasier's high-end downtown Seattle condo. Dr. Crane's home at the Elliot Bay Towers was pure fantasy, with its completely unrealistic view of the Space Needle and tastefully decorated interior that a radio psychiatrist almost certainly couldn't afford. How much does Frasier's apartment actually cost? Well, people have actually tried to figure this out, and rough estimates put the three-bed at roughly $1.5 million in 1993 — the year "Frasier" debuted on NBC. That's according to real estate brokers' best guesses and the fact we know Frasier's apartment cost the show's set decorators around half a million real-world dollars to make.
For most of us, then, occupying such an apartment will always remain a distant dream. In a strange way, that's part of the appeal of "Frasier," in that the show immersed us in a world that we'd never otherwise have known. It wasn't just that Frasier's expensive tastes were prohibitive for the average viewer, but also his idealized Seattle just simply doesn't exist outside the show itself.
That's why it's sort of exciting to think that it is actually possible to own a piece of this TV fantasy land. Soon, Julien's Auctions will be auctioning off several pieces of the original "Frasier" apartment set, along with some other memorable items from Dr. Crane's favorite coffee shop. This will, in turn, allow us fans to potentially keep a piece of "Frasier"-dom for ourselves. Just don't expect to be taking home the good doctor's couch or coffee table — at least, not unless you've got several thousand dollars to spare.
The legendary Frasier sets are going up for auction
Frasier's apartment was memorable for so many reasons. Not only was the architecture unique, with a sweeping fireplace complementing the huge bay windows and their fanciful view of the Space Needle, but the set was also filled with interesting visual flair — from the Eames chair by the windows to the real Steinway grand piano presented on a platform overlooking the living room. The eclectic, post-modern style of Frasier's home even contributed to the designation of a new aesthetic: Frasurbane. This is, according to the aesthetics wiki, a kind of "subdued and sophisticated" intermingling of "classical and Renaissance motifs" with "ecological or natural elements," resulting in a '90s bookstore or coffee shop-meets-academia style. All of which just speaks to how emblematic of a certain time and feeling "Frasier" was. Far from the over-lit sets of the neither disappointing nor remarkable modern "Frasier" revival, the sets of the original show felt immersive in a way that few, if any, sitcoms manage today.
As such, it's simultaneously exciting and maybe a bit sad to see elements of these beloved sets going up for auction. Nevertheless, that's exactly what's happening over at Julien's Auctions, where anyone (with enough cash) can now own some impressive pieces of "Frasier" history. The "Channel Surfing: A Broadcast to Binge Auction" includes several lots that will be immediately familiar to "Frasier" fans, including one of the doctor's own suits. In fact, there are two Frasier suits on offer, but one is from "Cheers," the show on which the character made his debut back in 1984. It is interesting to see the aesthetic shift from "Cheers" to "Frasier" exemplified by the two suits, with the latter perfectly encapsulating the earth tones that defined so much of the spin-off series' look. But suits are just the start of this particular auction — which, if you're willing to blow enough of your savings, could allow you to essentially recreate Frasier's entire living room in your own home.
In the "Frasier" pilot (which, incidentally, Niles actor David Hyde Pierce thought was terrible at first), the titular doctor introduces his father, Martin (John Mahoney) to his new apartment and gives him a tour of the various features. "You know, every item here was carefully selected," he boasts. "This lamp by Corbu, the chair by Eames, and this couch is an exact replica of the one Coco Chanel had in her Paris atelier." Now, that Coco Chanel couch replica is up for auction, and according to Julien's, is expected to go for up to $30,000. Interestingly enough, a 1994 Chicago Tribune article estimated that the couch itself likely cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to have been made for the series. That might not have been too much for Dr. Crane to spend, but it's probably a tad out of range for the average "Frasier" fan.
Frasier's entire living room is up for grabs
Let's be honest: If you're going to bid for the couch then you might as well keep going and complete the living room set. Among the lots in the Julien's auction are several instantly recognizable pieces of Frasier's home, including the neoclassical coffee table that sat front and center for all 11 seasons of the series (which is also expected to fetch around $30,000). Fans will further recognize the glass display case and even the light fittings, which are up for grabs and are expected to reach a much more reasonable price of $200. Admittedly, those same fans might be less enthused by Frasier's teapot, which is estimated to sell for between $1,000 and $2,000, but the "Rauschenberg Venice USA" poster, which hung in the hallway leading to Martin and Dr. Crane's rooms, might just be worth its projected $6,000 price tag.
Not everything from Frasier's living room is available in the auction, however. You won't be able to purchase the Steinway or Eames chair, for example. But there's enough here to assemble a convincing recreation of the show's primary set, which is exactly what Julien's did at a Cafe Nervosa pop-up experience at the Seattle Armory in April 2025. Speaking of which, there are several props from Frasier's favorite coffee house included in the auction, among them the table at which Dr. Crane and his brother would frequently sit to discuss the debacle of the day, along with several cups adorned with the Café Nervosa branding.
All of this should be interesting for any "Frasier" fan, even if most of us can't afford any of the good stuff. But it's also a bit unsettling to see, for instance, Martin's shirt, pants, and walker suspended in some sort of formless white void with a $3,000 price tag attached. With actor John Mahoney having passed away in 2018 (the "Frasier" revival mourned his loss in a touching way), his wardrobe is just a bit of a sad sight to see in this way — although it is kind of cool to see Martin's name written on the inside of the shirt collar in one closeup shot from the lot. Of course, if none of that takes your fancy and you've got $150,000 to spare, you could always splash out on the original "Cheers" bar door instead, which is by far the most expensive item in the auction.