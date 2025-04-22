This Is Your Chance To Live In Frasier's Actual Apartment (If You're Rich)

Frasier's apartment was memorable for so many reasons. Not only was the architecture unique, with a sweeping fireplace complementing the huge bay windows and their fanciful view of the Space Needle, but the set was also filled with interesting visual flair — from the Eames chair by the windows to the real Steinway grand piano presented on a platform overlooking the living room. The eclectic, post-modern style of Frasier's home even contributed to the designation of a new aesthetic: Frasurbane. This is, according to the aesthetics wiki, a kind of "subdued and sophisticated" intermingling of "classical and Renaissance motifs" with "ecological or natural elements," resulting in a '90s bookstore or coffee shop-meets-academia style. All of which just speaks to how emblematic of a certain time and feeling "Frasier" was. Far from the over-lit sets of the neither disappointing nor remarkable modern "Frasier" revival, the sets of the original show felt immersive in a way that few, if any, sitcoms manage today.

As such, it's simultaneously exciting and maybe a bit sad to see elements of these beloved sets going up for auction. Nevertheless, that's exactly what's happening over at Julien's Auctions, where anyone (with enough cash) can now own some impressive pieces of "Frasier" history. The "Channel Surfing: A Broadcast to Binge Auction" includes several lots that will be immediately familiar to "Frasier" fans, including one of the doctor's own suits. In fact, there are two Frasier suits on offer, but one is from "Cheers," the show on which the character made his debut back in 1984. It is interesting to see the aesthetic shift from "Cheers" to "Frasier" exemplified by the two suits, with the latter perfectly encapsulating the earth tones that defined so much of the spin-off series' look. But suits are just the start of this particular auction — which, if you're willing to blow enough of your savings, could allow you to essentially recreate Frasier's entire living room in your own home.

In the "Frasier" pilot (which, incidentally, Niles actor David Hyde Pierce thought was terrible at first), the titular doctor introduces his father, Martin (John Mahoney) to his new apartment and gives him a tour of the various features. "You know, every item here was carefully selected," he boasts. "This lamp by Corbu, the chair by Eames, and this couch is an exact replica of the one Coco Chanel had in her Paris atelier." Now, that Coco Chanel couch replica is up for auction, and according to Julien's, is expected to go for up to $30,000. Interestingly enough, a 1994 Chicago Tribune article estimated that the couch itself likely cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to have been made for the series. That might not have been too much for Dr. Crane to spend, but it's probably a tad out of range for the average "Frasier" fan.