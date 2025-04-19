How Much Does Frasier's Apartment Really Cost?

Frasier has never struggled for money. The psychiatrist's stuffy, elitist sensibility is oddly part of his allure, and indulging in life's fineries has been an essential part of the character's story thus far. As showrunner Christopher Lloyd said in an oral history of the show via Vanity Fair, "The vanity and self-importance always helped us lead Frasier into comic situations ... It's not funny to see a guy step into a manhole and get hurt. But if he somehow has done something preposterous to bring that pain upon himself, then you feel freer to laugh."

Frequently, that vanity has come from Frasier placing far too much importance on keeping up the appearance of being an urbane member of the upper crust with a refined taste that his colleagues at Seattle's KACL radio station simply can't match. Nowhere is this more evident than in Dr. Crane's apartment, which was always the perfect embodiment of the character's hifalutin sensibility and the way in which that sensibility is frequently punctured by some force outside of Frasier's control. The rhythm of his tastefully decorated living room, for example, is interrupted by Martin's fraying recliner, which is very much the "manhole" of the set.

In order for Martin's recliner to have the desired effect of puncturing Frasier's carefully designed home, that home had to really reflect its owner's pretentiousness. As such, the doctor's Elliott Bay Towers apartment was a luxurious space that even a radio personality of Frasier's standing would surely struggle to afford. As GQ's Gabriella Paiella asked in her 2021 piece chronicling her "Frasier" rewatch, "How the hell did Frasier afford his apartment?"

Well, Paiella actually did her best to answer that question, embarking on a quest to get as close as possible to an actual dollar amount for Frasier's luxury condo. According to executive vice president of Christie's International Real Estate Seattle, Scott Wasner, the apartment itself would have gone for roughly $1 million back in 1993 (the year "Frasier" debuted) and would be worth about $5 million today. That was somewhat backed up by a 2018 Curbed article, which asked local Seattle real estate brokers to estimate the cost of Frasier's Elliot Bay Towers escape, with most claiming it would be worth between $3.5 and $3.99 million as of 2018.

According to former "Frasier" writer Joe Keenan, the writers actually did discuss how the doctor could afford such a place, explaining to Paiella that "Frasier has an investment income. He made a fair amount of money in Boston as a private therapist and he lectured and he wrote articles and he just invested very well." That's that, then. But what about the swanky decor?