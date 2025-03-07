Frasier Season 3 Chances Addressed By Kelsey Grammer After Cancellation
When the "Frasier" revival debuted in 2023, it was neither a disappointing nor a remarkable return to the world of Dr. Crane. Streaming on the Paramount+ service, the show struggled from the very beginning, mainly because none of the original cast members beyond star Kelsey Grammer returned. Still, it was oddly comforting to see Grammer settle so easily into the role he became famous for playing between 1993 and 2004 — as if he was just popping in to reassure us that the good doctor was doing fine some 20 years after his show wrapped up.
Sadly, for fans of the new show, Paramount cancelled the "Frasier" streaming series in January 2025. Some might have felt it was time for Frasier to recede once again after two seasons of the revival failed to recapture the magic of the original sitcom. But others were quite fond of the modern series' comforting aura, and it was to those fans that Grammer was speaking when he promised the show would be shopped around other networks.
It's a common line you hear in the wake of a show's cancellation, and appeared to be a way to soften the blow for Grammer, his co-stars, and fans who weren't quite ready for modern-day "Frasier" to disappear. Still, many folks held out hope that somebody, somewhere, would lend Dr. Crane a helping hand, as he himself had so often done for the citizens of Seattle. Alas, two months after "Frasier" was given the axe, there was still no news on that front. Now, however, it seems there is still hope for the series, as Grammer has confirmed he and production company CBS Studios are still shopping the show around, and that a future season might even feature a beloved "Cheers" alum.
Frasier is still being shopped to networks
After a couple of months of waiting, Kelsey Grammer has updated fans on the status of the "Frasier" revival, confirming that he's still looking for a new home for the show. Speaking to the New York Post, the 70-year-old claimed he was "very positive" about the series' return, and suggested that Paramount wasn't quite the ideal place for the series anyway. "There's a better home for it," he said. "I mean, obviously, they didn't really promote or spend much time on it."
According to Grammer, "Frasier" was the victim of a reshuffle at Paramount+, which saw the departure of the original executives that greenlit the project. "The fellow that worked at Paramount+ when we first sold the show there left," he explained, "and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it." Grammar claimed that the new execs "weren't particularly passionate about the project," which ultimately led to its cancellation. Still, the actor remained hopeful, adding, "We'll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it's got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will."
According to Deadline, "Frasier" is still "actively being shopped," so it does seem Grammer's hopes aren't entirely in vain at this point — though his claims about the series having a "huge audience" and a "big following" seem a tad dubious given the lukewarm reception to the series overall. Should a third season of the revival show go through, though, it seems we could see the return of a beloved "Cheers" alum and former "Frasier" guest star.
Frasier season 3 could include a mini Cheers reunion
In his New York Post interview, Kelsey Grammer confirmed that Frasier Crane and Ted Danson's Sam Malone will likely reunite if the "Frasier" revival is picked up for a third season. Frasier himself first appeared on "Cheers" all the way back in season 3 of the legendary sitcom and was created as a guest character who would help further the will-they-won't-they romance between Sam and Shelley Long's Diane before disappearing. But Grammer impressed "Cheers" creators Glen Charles, Les Charles, and James Burrows, so Frasier was made a main cast member and became an essential part of the "Cheers" chemistry going forward — which is not bad, considering Grammer thought the "Cheers" pilot was terrible at first.
After Frasier got his own sitcom in 1993, almost the entire "Cheers" cast guest-starred throughout the show's 11-year run (Kirstie Alley's Rebecca Howe was the only "Cheers" actor that never appeared in "Frasier"), including Danson, who showed up in season 2 episode "The Show Where Sam Shows Up." Sadly, Grammar and Danson didn't speak for three decades after this, with the pair having only recently reconnected (as per the Independent).
Now, it seems the two actors are considering an on-screen reunion, although Grammer told the Post it won't necessarily be on "Frasier" (as much as that would seem like the best venue). Deadline reports that ongoing conversations between the pair are "personal in nature," so it seems they still have some patching up to do. Still, all of this bodes well for fans of "Frasier" and the revival series' ongoing survival. For now, however, the show remains in limbo while we await further updates.