Frasier Season 3 Chances Addressed By Kelsey Grammer After Cancellation

When the "Frasier" revival debuted in 2023, it was neither a disappointing nor a remarkable return to the world of Dr. Crane. Streaming on the Paramount+ service, the show struggled from the very beginning, mainly because none of the original cast members beyond star Kelsey Grammer returned. Still, it was oddly comforting to see Grammer settle so easily into the role he became famous for playing between 1993 and 2004 — as if he was just popping in to reassure us that the good doctor was doing fine some 20 years after his show wrapped up.

Sadly, for fans of the new show, Paramount cancelled the "Frasier" streaming series in January 2025. Some might have felt it was time for Frasier to recede once again after two seasons of the revival failed to recapture the magic of the original sitcom. But others were quite fond of the modern series' comforting aura, and it was to those fans that Grammer was speaking when he promised the show would be shopped around other networks.

It's a common line you hear in the wake of a show's cancellation, and appeared to be a way to soften the blow for Grammer, his co-stars, and fans who weren't quite ready for modern-day "Frasier" to disappear. Still, many folks held out hope that somebody, somewhere, would lend Dr. Crane a helping hand, as he himself had so often done for the citizens of Seattle. Alas, two months after "Frasier" was given the axe, there was still no news on that front. Now, however, it seems there is still hope for the series, as Grammer has confirmed he and production company CBS Studios are still shopping the show around, and that a future season might even feature a beloved "Cheers" alum.