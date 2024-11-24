Frasier's Kelsey Grammer Thought The Cheers Pilot Was 'Terrible' During Audition

Sitcoms had been around for years before the '90s, but that decade seems to have been a golden age for the format. Does the fact I grew up in that particular decade play into this opinion? Well, yes. But with shows such as "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "Frasier" emerging during the '90s, it's hard to argue against the fact that the final years of the millennium produced some of the finest sitcoms to grace the small screen.

Of course, if you happened to grow up in the '80s, there are plenty of other examples you could point to that would certainly make a good case for that particular decade being the apex of sitcoms. Take the show on which Frasier Crane himself debuted, for example: "Cheers." The legendary series premiered in 1982 and ran for 11 seasons until 1993 — the same year the "Frasier" spin-off launched. By that point, Kelsey Grammer had become an established sitcom star with his role as Dr. Crane, having appeared in "Cheers" since its third season and becoming a main cast member in its fifth.

When "Frasier" was being developed, there was one big concern about Grammer, however — namely whether he could go from an ensemble character to a leading man with an emotional through-line. Happily, the actor proved those concerns to be unfounded, becoming even more famous for portraying the fussy psychiatrist throughout 11 more seasons of "Frasier." It remains Grammer's best-known role and essentially gave him a career.

With the launch of the "Frasier" revival series in 2023, Grammar proved that his knack for striking that balance between snooty and lovable as Dr. Crane remained fully intact, making the case once again that Frasier was the role he was born to play. Which is why it's surprising to hear that when he first auditioned for "Cheers," he wasn't all that enthused about the idea of appearing in a sitcom at all.