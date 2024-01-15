Frasier's Jess Salgueiro Didn't Really Respect Sitcoms Until After Her First Episode

When Frasier Crane returned to screens in 2023, he did so without any of the supporting cast from his original series. "Frasier" ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, propelled not only by its lovably pompous protagonist but by a cast who seemed as though they were born to play the various supporting characters. From David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's brother, Niles, to Jane Leeves as housekeeper Daphne, the series was boosted by one of the finest sitcom casts ever assembled.

In 2023, however, not a single cast member besides star Kelsey Grammer came back, prompting the actor and his new writers, Chris Harris and Joe Cristali, to dream up a whole new adventure for the titular doctor. In the "Frasier" revival, Dr. Crane returns to Boston, the city he inhabited when he first appeared as a character on "Cheers," and finds himself surrounded by a whole new group of friends and family. Jack Cutmore-Scott plays an adult version of Frasier's son, Freddy, while Anders Keith appears as David, the doctor's nephew and the son of Niles and Daphne. Then, there's British comedy legend Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's former Oxford buddy and fellow Harvard professor Alan.

Throughout the 10-episode Paramount+ season, each of these characters were fleshed out in episodes that focused on everything from Freddy's hidden academic talents to Alan's surprising fondness for his old pal Frasier. But one character remained fairly underdeveloped throughout: Jess Salgueiro's Eve. If Paramount does greenlight a second season, hopefully, we'll see more of Eve, especially since Salgueiro only recently gained some respect for the sitcom format.