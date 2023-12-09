Frasier's Famous Ski Lodge Episode Presented The Writers With A Mathematical Challenge

For a show that's known for its highbrow humor, "Frasier" certainly made liberal use of farce. Episodes full of ridiculous hijinks can be found throughout the sitcom's 11 season run, and are often remembered fondly as some of the best installments in the show's history.

The dead seal episode, which was inspired by real events, stands out as one example. In it, the titular doctor (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), attempt to hold a sophisticated dinner party while simultaneously dealing with a stubborn seal carcass that repeatedly washes up by the decking of their beach house. It's silly but somehow doesn't feel out of place within the overall "Frasier" canon.

But the finest farce in "Frasier" history is arguably the season five episode "The Ski Lodge," in which Dr. Crane, Niles, their father Martin (John Mahoney), his carer Daphne (Jane Leeves), and her friend Annie (Cynthia LaMontagne) escape to the mountain for a weekend excursion. Once there, they meet their ski instructor and gourmet chef, Gui (James Patrick Stuart). Of course, this being "Frasier," nothing quite goes to plan. Every single one of the weekend vacationers finds themselves pining after a different member of the group, and not a single one has their affections reciprocated by the right person. It made for one of the best episodes of "Frasier," but putting it together wasn't just a case of fine-tuning the farce to ensure it fit the tone of the show. In fact, it presented some challenges that were more mathematical than anything else.