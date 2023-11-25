Frasier's Dead Seal Episode Was Inspired By Real Events

If there's one thing that sums up the best comedy moments in "Frasier" it's that classic switch from the sublime to the ridiculous. Kelsey Grammer's stuffy psychiatrist was supposed to be endearingly pompous, and mostly remained lovable even at his most snooty. But sometimes, he and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) were just straight up off-putting with their insufferably hifalutin tendencies.

Thankfully, these character traits were the precise thing that made for some of the best moments in the beloved sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 and which has recently returned in the form of a neither remarkable nor disappointing revival show. As "Frasier" writer, producer, and showrunner Christopher Lloyd said in Vanity Fair's oral history of the show:

"The vanity and self-importance always helped us lead Frasier into comic situations ... It's not funny to see a guy step into a manhole and get hurt. But if he somehow has done something preposterous to bring that pain upon himself, then you feel freer to laugh."

Such was the case in season 6, episode 8, "The Seal Who Came To Dinner." In this 1998 installment, as soon as Niles mopes into Café Nervosa whining about his "gourmet club" and the "elections to see who will win this year's Golden Apron," you know one of those perfectly bathetic moments is coming — especially after the brothers dismiss Roz's real-world problems with an off-hand comment about her probably breaking a nail. That moment does indeed arrive, but not before some hijinks inspired by Lloyd's real-life experience unfold.