The Frasier Revival Makes A Sly Reference To A Hilariously Chaotic Classic From The Original Series

The "Frasier" revival series might take place in an entirely different city than its predecessor and feature none of the original cast, but it hasn't forgotten its roots. In the very first episode of the new show, which recently launched on Paramount+, Frasier can be seen poking fun at "Cheers" — the show on which his character first debuted all the way back in 1984. That same episode also pays heartwarming tribute to John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father Martin Crane in the original sitcom that ran from 1993 to 2004. We'll also be seeing Roz actress Peri Gilpin return to the show at some point in the near future.

And that's not the end of the references to Frasier's past. In fact, the revival does an admirable job of linking itself to the previous incarnation despite only Kelsey Grammer returning from the original show. When Frasier first arrives in Boston, he's flanked by his nephew, Davie (Anders Keith), the son of David Hyde Pierce's Niles. The neighborhood bar in the new show is also called Mahoney's in yet another tribute to the late Martin Crane actor. And we'll also be seeing Frasier's ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) show up at some point, having been a regular presence on the original throughout its run.

In other words, the writers are keen to demonstrate that, as showrunners Joe Cristali and Chris Harris told The Hollywood Reporter, this new "Frasier" is no reboot — merely a new chapter, or third act, in the character's life. In episode three, that desire to keep the show connected to its past manifests as references to a classic episode from season 2 of "Frasier," which plays as both a cool Easter egg and a reminder that things are not as they once were.