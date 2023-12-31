Frasier Faced One Big Concern About Kelsey Grammer At The Start Of The Series

When he first read the pilot script for "Frasier," David Hyde Pierce thought it was terrible. The actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Niles Crane on the now legendary sitcom, was evidently confused as to why the writers had, as he told Vanity Fair, "written two of the same character." Pierce was referring to Niles and his brother, the eponymous doctor, both of whom were fussy, pompous, egotistical, and endlessly lovable.

But once filming got underway, it became clear almost immediately that Niles and Frasier formed one of the best comedy duos in sitcom history. In fact, "Frasier" remains remarkable for how it seemingly had everything dialed in from the very first episode, without requiring the usual "settling-in" period so many other series have to go through.

In retrospect, then, it seems odd that Pierce was so worried about a show that is now known as a classic of the sitcom genre. But he was far from the only one with concerns. While star Kelsey Grammer was busy worrying about whether or not to cast the great Jane Leeves as Daphne, it seems the producers were concerned about the whole concept of the show itself