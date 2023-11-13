David Hyde Pierce Thought Frasier's Pilot Script Was 'Terrible' At First

The neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" revival show has arrived on Paramount+ without any of the supporting cast from the original sitcom. Star Kelsey Grammer and new writers Joe Cristali and Chris Harris were initially intent on bringing back as many actors as they could for their reboot, but pretty much all of them either said no or weren't available. Still, Grammer and co. pressed ahead anyway, producing a show that has flashes of the original's brilliance, but as it goes on, increasingly reveals that, sans his former compatriots, Frasier Crane isn't quite as delightful a character as he once was.

One of the most important elements missing from the new series is David Hyde Pierce's Niles, Frasier's brother, who provided an equally pompous banter partner for the titular doctor throughout the original's 11-season run. Together, Frasier and Niles would deliver some of the show's most hilarious and witty dialogue, managing to be both pretentious and endearing. It was one of the many dynamics that helped "Frasier" become the hit that it was. While other characters provided the perfect foil to Frasier's pomposity, Niles was his chief enabler, and we all loved him for it.

Back before the original series debuted, however, it seems it wasn't entirely clear how all these compelling and effective character dynamics would slot into place. As the writers were still figuring out how to spin off Frasier Crane from his days spent propping up at the bar on "Cheers," Grammer was feeling unsure about casting Jane Leeves in the role she's come to define: Frasier's housekeeper Daphne Moon. Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce was busy doubting the quality of the show altogether.