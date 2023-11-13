David Hyde Pierce Thought Frasier's Pilot Script Was 'Terrible' At First
The neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" revival show has arrived on Paramount+ without any of the supporting cast from the original sitcom. Star Kelsey Grammer and new writers Joe Cristali and Chris Harris were initially intent on bringing back as many actors as they could for their reboot, but pretty much all of them either said no or weren't available. Still, Grammer and co. pressed ahead anyway, producing a show that has flashes of the original's brilliance, but as it goes on, increasingly reveals that, sans his former compatriots, Frasier Crane isn't quite as delightful a character as he once was.
One of the most important elements missing from the new series is David Hyde Pierce's Niles, Frasier's brother, who provided an equally pompous banter partner for the titular doctor throughout the original's 11-season run. Together, Frasier and Niles would deliver some of the show's most hilarious and witty dialogue, managing to be both pretentious and endearing. It was one of the many dynamics that helped "Frasier" become the hit that it was. While other characters provided the perfect foil to Frasier's pomposity, Niles was his chief enabler, and we all loved him for it.
Back before the original series debuted, however, it seems it wasn't entirely clear how all these compelling and effective character dynamics would slot into place. As the writers were still figuring out how to spin off Frasier Crane from his days spent propping up at the bar on "Cheers," Grammer was feeling unsure about casting Jane Leeves in the role she's come to define: Frasier's housekeeper Daphne Moon. Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce was busy doubting the quality of the show altogether.
'This is terrible'
In Vanity Fair's oral history of "Frasier," David Hyde Pierce recalled how, once everyone had been cast, he was taken aback by what he saw as a less than stellar pilot script. As the actor told the outlet:
"When I got the script, I read it and thought, 'This is terrible—they've written two of the same character.' It wasn't until the table read when I saw how two peas in a pod were an asset and not a shortcoming."
While we obviously don't know what state the pilot script was in when Hyde Pierce first saw it, it's quite jarring to hear the actor describe it as "terrible." The episode, entitled "The Good Son," is remarkable for how sharp the writing was and how well the characters all interacted — as if they'd been part of the same ensemble for years. Whereas most shows struggle to find their footing initially, everything is pretty much there in the "Frasier" pilot.
It's also true that Niles and Frasier were very similar, but that turned out to be an inspired choice on the part of the writers. The key was that Niles and Frasier were not actually "the same character." While they shared a penchant for snobbery and a lack of self-awareness, Niles was very much his own character, initially clearly being neglected by his never-seen wife Marris and pining after Daphne before ultimately marrying the latter and finding the kind of happiness that eluded Frasier throughout the show's run. He just also happened to be as lovably snobbish as his brother.
Heart and hilarity
The "Frasier" pilot is also noteworthy for how early it showcased the formula that would help make the sitcom such a big hit. This first episode, it could be argued, is actually the quintessential "Frasier" installment, mixing comedy and heart to great effect. The events are grounded, with Frasier struggling to adapt to life in Seattle after moving from Boston, where he was, of course, a regular character on "Cheers." The doctor's relationship with his father, Martin (John Mahoney), feels fraught in a very real and affecting way. Jane Leeves' Daphne is typically quirky yet warm, and Niles and Frasier's chemistry is clear from the pair's first interaction in Café Nervosa.
All of this raises the question of what exactly David Hyde Pierce thought was so "terrible" — though it's fair to say that often these things don't become apparent until you see the show actually play out.Thankfully, it seems Hyde Pierce quickly realized how well his character fit into the overall dynamic, and everything worked out, with the actor going on to win four Emmys for his performance as Niles. Shame he didn't come back for the "Frasier" revival, though.