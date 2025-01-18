Frasier Revival Series Canceled By Paramount+, But There's Still Hope For Season 3

Sitcoms occupy a unique place in the business of streaming TV. The success of Netflix wasn't built on its original programming or movies, but on people endlessly binge-watching episodes of "The Office" and "Friends." When the end of Netflix's license deal for "The Office" was looming in 2019, the streamer offered $90 million per year to keep it but was outbid by NBC, which made an offer of $100 million per year to stream the show on Peacock. In an effort to fill the hole left behind by Michael Scott and co., Netflix paid $500 million for the global rights to "Seinfeld." So, you might think that these new episodes of "Frasier" would be an easy sell.

What those other shows have in common, though, isn't just that they're sitcoms but that they're old sitcoms. The likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" have already gone through the battle to survive and emerged victorious. What's more, a big part of their appeal lies in the fact that they're largely being rewatched rather than seen for the first time; you don't need to pay attention to follow the plot if you already know the plot. A show being streamed doesn't necessarily mean that it's being actively watched, with many people simply choosing to put sitcoms on merely as background noise. (In that sense, perhaps it's fair for Paramount+ to label the "Frasier" revival an original series.)

Sitcoms have been rescued by streamers after cancellation before — "One Day at a Time," "The Mindy Project," and "Arrested Development," to name a few notable examples. But those examples date back to when companies were aggressively growing their streaming libraries, whereas now the trend across the board is one of cutting back on both licensed content and originals. In the current landscape, "Frasier" may struggle to find a new home.