Frasier Spoiler Review: The Series That Should Have Been A Special

There was every reason to be skeptical about the "Frasier" reboot. Back in the '90s, producers David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee pulled off the seemingly impossible by spinning off the character of Frasier Crane from "Cheers" and making a sitcom that became as beloved as the classic show from which it had sprung. Running for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, "Frasier" set itself apart from every other sitcom with a mix of highbrow humor and heart, made all the more effective by one of the best ensemble casts ever assembled on the small screen. By the time the show wrapped and Frasier departed his native Seattle for a new life in Chicago, we'd had 11 arguably perfect seasons.

So, the idea of reviving the show 20 years after the close of the original was both an exciting and daunting prospect. After all, how was our beloved Dr. Crane, who seemed to belong to a golden age of TV sitcoms, going to fare in the age of prestige TV and binge-watching? There was also the inescapable notion that this was yet more nostalgia-bait in our already nostalgia-mad monoculture. And yet, what fan of the original series wouldn't want to see what our old pal Frasier was up to in 2023?

Star Kelsey Grammer was certainly excited by the prospect, despite the fact that, besides himself, not a single actor from the original series agreed to return in any recurring capacity. The actor told Entertainment Weekly, "In my mind, we're going to do another 100, another 150 shows in the next seven or eight years." That might have been a tad presumptuous on Grammer's part, especially since the first season of the revival series, available on Paramount+, comprises just ten episodes that don't exactly justify the whole enterprise.