The Frasier Revival Parodies Dr. Phil And Oprah To Send Up Frasier's Newfound Fame

Oh dear. The "Frasier" revival was going so well. Or at least it hadn't yet completely tarnished the legacy of one of the great sitcoms. This week, the third episode arrived, however, and things got a little too silly.

Since Kelsey Grammer's lovably pretentious psychiatrist returned to our screens, critics have been divided. The "Frasier" revival seemed doomed to fail after it was revealed that no one besides Grammer would be returning, and when the first episode dropped on Paramount+ on October 12, 2023, the response was mixed. /Film's Josh Spiegel had the correct opinion that the revival was neither disappointing nor remarkable, but many critics were just wrong, and frankly outright hostile to the series. USA Today's review remains the worst, referring to the "Frasier" revival as "unfunny, stilted and downright insipid."

In our nostalgia-obsessed monoculture, this kind of reaction makes sense. Did we need to revisit "Frasier" in 2023? David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother Niles on the original series, certainly didn't think so. But the first episode was surprisingly decent, paying tribute to Martin Crane actor John Mahoney and managing to evoke that same balance of heart and comedy that made the original so good. It still felt very much like an anachronism simply due to the sitcom format itself being beyond outdated at this point. But, as Hugo Rifkind wrote in his review for The Times, it was "rather lovely. Not fresh or new, and certainly not essential viewing. Gentle, though, and rejuvenating, in the manner of a warm bath."

Which, based on that first episode, would have been the perfect description of "Frasier" 2023. Unfortunately, the farcical events of this latest episode forced the show to stray too far from the pleasantly inoffensive formula it established with the first couple of installments.