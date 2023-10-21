The Only Cheers Actor That Never Appeared In Frasier

When NBC closed shop on "Cheers" in 1993, it felt like the right time to bid farewell to our favorite broadcast barflies and a death in the family. For 11 consistently great seasons, viewers knew that every Thursday evening, they could drop by the neighborhood tavern where everybody knows their name. We couldn't begrudge the actors for wanting to move on to other opportunities, but their characters were so rich and relatable that we wanted to grow old with them.

"Cheers" fans were more than happy to settle for "Frasier," which transplanted Kelsey Grammer's neurotic psychiatrist to Seattle, where he had to contend/coexist with his equally neurotic brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and his retired cop father Martin (John Mahoney). Under the aegis of creators David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, "Frasier" quickly established itself as the wittiest, most erudite sitcom on network television. It was the perfect spinoff. The ensemble raucousness of "Cheers" was transmogrified into Noel Coward-esque farce. It filled the comedic void left by the end of the show that spawned it.

But we still missed "Cheers." We still wondered what the Boston crew was up to. Fortunately, "Frasier" wasn't above the occasional cameo from our old drinking buddies. Just about every living cast member found their way onto at least one episode of the series. There was just one holdout.