Frasier's 15 Best Guest Stars, Ranked

"Wheels of Fortune" may not be one of the series' most memorable episodes, but Michael Keaton goes a long way in keeping the show on the rails when it so desperately wants to fly off them. Keaton plays Blaine Sternin — yes, Sternin as in related to Lilith, Frasier's sharp and pale ex-wife — whose appearance at the Elliott Bay Towers is welcomed with distrust and disdain.

Although Blaine knocks on Frasier's door with the proverbial olive branch, Frasier recounts the number of times his former brother-in-law deceived him and others: selling Frasier a fake deed to a 50,000 acre kelp farm, selling forged autographs of famous people like Marie Curie and Sugar Ray Robinson (until people discovered their penmanship was suspiciously similar), and the worst of them all, stealing an antique salt shaker from Frasier. It's safe to say, Blaine's claims of being a recovered con-man after being in a life-changing drink-driving accident that has left him paralyzed from the waist down (as demonstrated by stabbing himself in the thigh with Daphne's brooch) fall on Frasier's deaf ears.

Keaton's natural comedic chops, which he displays intermittently in his career, slides in perfectly with Grammer's sensibilities. The two bounce off one another as if they've been doing it for years, which is appropriate given the long history Frasier and Blaine are meant to share.