The Felicity Huffman Role On Frasier You May Have Missed

Over an impressive 11 years, every season of "Frasier" boasted some top-notch guest stars. The beloved sitcom, which recently returned for a revival show that was neither disappointing nor remarkable, featured everyone from Patrick Stewart to Michael Keaton and almost the entire cast of "Cheers" — the show on which Frasier Crane himself debuted.

But there were also a ton of major guest appearances that we never got to see. Dr. Crane famously ran a call-in talk radio show on Seattle's KACL station, where he would dole out life advice to embattled residents of the Emerald City, many of whom were big-time celebrities. At one point Macaulay Culkin called Frasier's show as a self-conscious 43-year-old man who was concerned about his youthful voice. Then there was the time Helen Mirren sought Dr. Crane's advice about her kleptomania. But that's just the beginning of the sitcom's extensive list of unseen guest stars. In fact, the show surely has some of the most impressive guests credits in sitcom history, with Art Garfunkel, Stephen King, David Duchovny, Kevin Bacon, Mary Tyler Moore, Billy Crystal, and Ray Liotta also lending their voices to "Frasier."

With all these big names associated with the show, you'd be forgiven for forgetting the time "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman guest-starred on the show. But guest star she did, and in one of the most controversial roles the sitcom ever saw ...