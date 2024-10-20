The Best & Worst Sketches Of Michael Keaton's SNL Season 50 Episode

As for the rest of the episode, at least when it comes to the sketch line-up, it was aggressively average. Please Don't Destroy probably had the next best sketch of the night, making their first appearance in the 50th season with a riff on skydiving. Michael Keaton was great in this sketch as a man who suddenly lost all hope, and therefore may not make the best skydiving companion. But even that didn't feel like it packed the same fast-paced laughs we're used to seeing from the trio. Honestly, overall, Keaton's talents felt underutilized.

Forbidden Romance – Another decent sketch came in the form of this bit set back in 1955, where a young man sings a passionate song about how much he loves a Black woman in an effort to convince their parents to provide their blessing for the romance. Unfortunately, that song is "Hey, Soul Sister," by Train, and I don't know if you've ever realized that this song is kinda dumb, maybe even problematic. On top of wondering exactly who this "soul sister" is that Train is singing about, there's also that cringeworthy line, "So gangsta, I'm so thug, you're the only one I'm dreaming of." This bit made hilarious use of that silly song, but it kinda fizzled out towards the end. But Dismukes did a good job selling it.

Horror Choreographer – Another solid sketch came in this "Halloween" bit that imagines a new sequel in the slasher franchise being filmed, but with a perplexing spin on Michael Myers. Mikey Day plays the new actor wearing the mask this time — but for some reason, rather than slowly stalking the two girls waiting for their impending death, this version of Myers has quite the theatrical and even sassy saunter, almost as if Michael Myers was in some kind of drag show. As we see, that's because Michael Keaton's choreographer character is trying to bring something refreshing to the table. The mere sight of seeing Myers lunge and move his body so dramatically is worth a good laugh, but the sketch suffers from not really having a satisfying ending, so the full result is just okay.

TikTok – Finally, "SNL" dug into doomscrolling on TikTok for a sketch that mocked this generation's addiction to the video app, as well as the many personalities that you see across the platform. If I'm not mistaken, I believe this is a concept that "SNL" employed during the pandemic when they were doing "SNL at Home" episodes. At the very least, they've done something like this before. And I remember it feeling equally as stale, because they're not doing anything that users on TikTok aren't already doing better. Plus, this one felt like it really shoehorned in more political satire with Maya Rudolph and Dana Carvey as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Even the framing of the sketch as being the scrolling of an irresponsible soon-to-be parent felt like it was far too easy of a joke.

Shout out to Michael Keaton for doing the best with what he was given. The monologue set the stage for a good night, thanks to a couple of "Beetlejuice" impressions by Mikey Day and Andy Samberg. In fact, for those who listen to The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast (which you should be doing each week, especially right now when Andy is actually on "SNL" again), you'll know that this impression is actually a long time coming. For more on that, you can tune into the "Doppelganger" episode from back in May around the 42:55 mark.