Timothée Chalamet's Solid Saturday Night Live Brings Back Tiny Horse And Stirs Controversy

Even though the rest of the episode wasn't as good as Chalamet's first time hosting "SNL," there were still some great highlights. First of all, we have the return of "Tiny Horse," but with a sci-fi twist. With a mix of "Terminator" and "Return of the Jedi," Chalamet's lovely Tiny Horse has turned into an apocalyptic Giant Horse wreaking havoc. But Chalamet is able to remind the Giant Horse of who he used to be. Honestly, I wasn't in love with "Tiny Horse" when it debuted, but it was certainly memorable, and the fact that they put such a wild spin on bringing the premise back may have made me love it even more. With a little Darth Vader/Emperor Palpatine twist at the end, this is the right way to bring back a beloved sketch, and I hope they figure out a way to do this whenever Chalamet hosts "SNL."

Museum of Hip Hop – Chalamet also reprised the role of SoundCloud rapper SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta, which he originally played alongside Pete Davidson as fellow internet rapper The Guap Lord. Even without Davidson, Chalamet is great as this white kid trying way too hard to have a rapper persona in front of an all-Black panel that includes Ego Nwodim reprising her role as XXL correspondent Nunya Bizness, Punkie Johnson as Mary J. Blige, and Kenan Thompson as scholar Cornel West. Chalamet is so great as this character, and it's bits like this that make it feel like he could be part of the "SNL" cast with no problem. Gotta love that reference to West's role in "Matrix Revolutions," and the end of the sketch with Chalamet dropping his image and calling his mom for a ride is a great way to wrap it up.

The Woman in Me: Auditions – Every now and then, "SNL" rolls out a sketch like this, which allows the entire cast to showcase celebrity impressions that otherwise might never make it into other sketches. Not only does Chloe Fineman do a solid Britney Spears, but this sketch has an impressive stream of impressions from the comedian, including the return of her Timothée Chalamet impersonation and an amazing Natasha Lyonne, and it's a shame she doesn't have more opportunities to stretch these muscles. Other notable appearances include Chalamet with a just-okay Martin Scorsese, Sarah Sherman with a stellar John Mulaney, and James Austin Johnson with a superb Werner Herzog.

Another recurring premise put Chalamet in a soundbooth for a Calm App recording session, but it didn't go nearly as well as previous renditions of similar sketches. Another sketch turned internet personalty Troye Sivan into a sleep demon, and I didn't even know who Sivan was before this sketch came along, so it didn't land very well for me. But did you know that Sivan played a young Wolverine in flashbacks from the disastrous "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" awhile back? The more you know! The sketch "Gym Call" was all right, but it was certainly a one note joke that felt reminiscent of the '90s.