Saturday Night Live Returns October 14 With Host Pete Davidson And A New Cast Member

Even though the Screen Actors Guild strike is not officially over, negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are on the verge of bringing this whole debacle to an end. In the meantime, the Hollywood machine is starting to crank back to full power with the Writers Guild of America officially back at work. Though members of SAG continue to strike, there are some productions allowed to return to work under SAG-AFTRA's Network Code. That's why late night talk shows with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers and more returned this week, and soon "Saturday Night Live" will join their ranks.

SAG-AFTRA has announced that "SNL" is allowed to begin the show's 49th season, starting on October 14. SAG-AFTRA also released an official statement addressing the return of "SNL" on their official site:

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations. The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order."

Along with that news, "SNL" has officially announced that former cast member Pete Davidson will return to host the show for the first time. Davidson was actually supposed to host the show at the end of the 48th season back in the spring, but that's when the Hollywood strikes officially began, and the final three episodes of "SNL" season 48 never happened. But that's not all, because "SNL" has also announced that hip-hop artist Bad Bunny ("Bullet Train") will be making his hosting debut and pulling double duty as musical guest on October 21.

If you thought that was all the exciting news we had from "SNL," think again. When the late-night sketch comedy show returns next week, there will be one new cast member among the featured players.