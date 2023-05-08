Please Don't Destroy's Movie Is Now Heading To Peacock Instead Of Theaters, And That Sucks

Described as a buddy comedy, the Please Don't Destroy movie is said to follow three childhood friends who live and work together, but when they realize that they're unhappy with the trajectory of their lives, they set off to find a gold treasure that is rumored to be buried in the nearby mountain. Finding said treasure, however, turns out to be the easiest part of the adventure.

The film sounds like a comedy of errors that may be inspired by "Treasure of the Sierra Madre," which follows two down-on-their-luck Americans searching for work in 1920s Mexico who convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains. Clearly that's just a jumping-off point, and if you've seen the comedy of Please Don't Destroy on "SNL," you know that they're quite experienced with unexpected mishaps.

Shot last year during the summer hiatus from "SNL," the film is directed by Paul Briganti, who has been at the helm of several great pre-recorded "SNL" sketches, such as the "Joker" trailer parody "Grouch" with David Harbour as a live-action Oscar the Grouch:

The Please Don't Destroy movie's full cast hasn't been revealed, but the roster includes "SNL" cast member Bowen Yang, former "SNL" writer and late night legend Conan O'Brien, Meg Statler ("Hacks"), X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough and Sunita Mani.

All three dudes from Please Don't Destroy are also executive producing along with Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen, and Michael Sledd.