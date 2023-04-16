Pete Davidson Will Return To Saturday Night Live As A Guest Host On May 6. Okay!

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson simply couldn't stay away from 30 Rock for too long. Less than a year after he made his final appearance as a regular cast member, Davidson is set to return as a guest host for the upcoming May 6 episode, accompanied by musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. The details for the next show were confirmed during the April 15 episode, which was hosted by Ana de Armas.

Davidson started on "SNL" back in 2014, at the tender age of 20, and left at the end of season 47 alongside several other regular cast members: Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney. In an emotional message on Instagram that expressed his love for the "SNL" crew and his mixed feelings of sadness and happiness about the finale, Davidson signed off by saying, "Can't wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number."

Should we take that as a sign that there'll be a Mulaney musical number on May 6? Why not! Let's see if we can manifest it.