The Super Mario Bros. Movie Snubbed Funky Kong, But SNL Lets Him Speak His Truth

"I guess Funky Kong is too real for them," Mr. Kong laments when Colin inquires about his scenes being cut from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The renegade Kong describes a life on the edge, spending his evenings with a "glass of banana rum, and a bed full of toads."

He also references a hitherto-unknown member of the Kong clan, Monkey Kong, who is apparently a donkey. This is a nod to the somewhat confusing name of the original Kong, Donkey Kong, who is decidedly not a donkey. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the "Mario" and "Donkey Kong" franchises, has explained that he wanted the character's name to convey that he was stupid, so he looked the word up in an English dictionary that gave "donkey" as a translation for "manuke (stupid)" — perhaps trying to convey the word "ass."

Funky Kong might not be as famous as his brother, Stupid Ass Kong, but it's safe to say he won hearts and minds during his visit to Studio 8H. And with the Super Mario Bros. Cinematic Universe now a financial inevitability, perhaps Funky Kong will get his own spinoff movie soon.

"Saturday Night Live" is taking a couple of weeks off, but will return on May 6 with Pete Davidson hosting and Lil Uzi Vert as the musical guest.