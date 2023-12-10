Adam Driver's Splendid Saturday Night Live Serves Up Plenty Of Holiday Hilarity

ShopTV Christmas – "SNL" did bring back one recurring sketch, but it's not one you would have anticipated. After using the ShopTV framing for a sketch in Jerrod Carmichael's episode, it's back for a holiday-themed version with Adam Driver selling a delicious chocolate Santa Claus. This time, it's Heidi Gardner alongside Mikey Day as the segment's hosts, and they're certainly taken aback when they see the shape of the chocolate Santa being sold. Double entendres and sexual insinuations are almost always going to be funny in sketches like this, but for me, it's Driver's gleeful innocence about the whole thing that really sells it. The way he cluelessly talks about gobbling down this chocolate Santa had me rolling, and when Day looks concerned about giving it a little nibble, I had another good laugh. Plus, I love that they brought back the screaming sound effect gag from the first iteration.

Old Friends – In a pre-recorded sketch, the warmth that comes from reconnecting with old friends from back home after spending years apart is tested when Jake (Mikey Day) reaches out to his old buddy Keith (Adam Driver) after 15 years. Of course, things take a turn when Jake realizes what kind of person Keith has become in the years since they've seen each other, and the text thread gets more than concerning. We've all had that moment when we realize someone we used to know has turned into a psychopath, and this hits the nail right on the head. However, I don't think we're always fortunate enough to realize it before an awkward in-person encounter. While the ending of this sketch is a little odd, the basis for its inclusion is sound, because Facebook has certainly made it easier to see which people you used to know have become insane.

Airplane Baby – In what feels like the 10-to-1 sketch of the night, Adam Driver plays an infant taking a flight for the first time alongside his mother (Sarah Sherman). The rest of the airline passengers are appropriately concerned, because Driver is playing a baby who has a grown man's head and seems to be able to communicate in full sentences, and his mother has just accepted it. Honestly, I could watch an entire movie with Driver doing what is the equivalent of "Look Who's Talking," but with the adding bonus of seeing Driver's head attached to an infant body and actually speaking out loud for everyone to hear. Of course, Kenan Thompson's reactions are perfect, but again, it's Driver who brings the goods and makes this sketch land. Probably could have done without yet another unnecessary advertisement ending to this sketch, but that's just an "SNL" trope that sneaks in there.

College Presidents Cold Open – Meanwhile, on the lowest end of the spectrum, we have another bad political cold open. This is particularly upsetting since last week's cold open actually managed to be good. But in this case, I just don't think the source material offers up enough comedic potential. It's a shame too, because featured player Chloe Troast is giving everything she's got to impersonating this politician in question, and in any other sketch, it might have been funnier, but it seems like even the audience wasn't digging this one. Maybe it's because they were distracted by the prop gaffe of having the wrong nametags in front of Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman. Whoops!

As for the rest of the other sketches, we got a solid one with Adam Driver and Bowen Yang as a gay couple revealing that they're going to be trying for a baby the old fashioned way, as well as a decent pre-recorded sketch about old people frustrated about being used in TikTok prank videos. There was also a live commercial for "Tiny Ass Bags," which felt like something from the '90s that Chris Kattan might have starred in, and it might have overstayed its welcome a bit. However, Driver's role as the less flamboyant Kevin kept it more amusing than it otherwise might have been.