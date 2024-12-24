Frasier's Apartment Was Literally Built Over Another Iconic TV Location
A lot goes into creating a truly memorable sitcom. In a time where overlit studio soundstages play host to a frankly unbelievable amount of generic sitcoms, the magic of the genre's golden years seems to have been truly lost. Though they have been around for decades, the '90s seemed to be a real pinnacle for the format, with "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "Frasier" all representing some of the finest sitcoms ever produced. While the characters and the writing are inarguably integral to these shows enduring appeal, there's also the aesthetics to consider. All three of these series had a distinct look that was the combination of how sets were lit back then and the design of those sets themselves.
Monica's apartment in "Friends" is surely one of the most recognizable TV sets of all time. It had a character and a personality to it that created an indelible image in the minds of '90s audiences worldwide. Similarly, Dr. Crane's apartment in "Frasier," though more understated than its "Friends" counterpart, borders on iconic status. The eclectic, post-modern style of Frasier's impressive pad became part of the show's personality and was punctuated throughout by significant features, from Martin's recliner to the grand piano and the impressive but entirely unrealistic view of Seattle's Space Needle from the balcony.
Not that Frasier's apartment needs anything else to cement its status as one of the all-time great sitcom sets, but it turns out the apartment was actually built over an equally, if not more, legendary set.
Frasier's apartment stood on hallowed ground
In a behind-the-scenes tour of the "Frasier" set back in 1993, star Kelsey Grammer gave viewers an inside look at the show, and revealed that the doctor's famous apartment was built on the same stage as "Cheers." Yes, the sitcom on which Frasier made his debut was shot on the exact same soundstage as the spin-off it produced: Stage 25 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. It's funny to think that this is how things played out, considering Frasier Crane having his own spin-off was not the original plan for post-"Cheers" Grammer.
But there's more to this neat little factoid than that. Not only was Frasier's apartment shot on the same stage as "Cheers," but the apartment living room was built in the exact spot where the Cheers bar stood. In the featurette, Grammar actually walks through the apartment pointing out where certain aspects of the original bar scenery used to stand and what replaced them in "Frasier." The actor even points out where all the old actors, including himself, used to sit, revealing that Frasier used to prop himself up in the exact spot where his new couch was located in Frasier's apartment."
Frasier hasn't moved too far since 2004
Sadly, "Cheers" and its stage 25 legacy ended when "Frasier" went off the air after 11 seasons in 2004. Dr. Crane returned for the neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" revival series in 2023, and while that show also shoots on the Paramount lot, it is now located on stage 31 — not that that's anything to balk at. That same stage has hosted such legendary productions as the original "Star Trek" series (Kelsey Grammer actually had a cameo on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," further extending the two shows' connection), and "Little House on the Prairie." Stage 31 has also seen films such as "Chinatown," Forrest Gump," "Addams Family Values," and "Wayne's World 2" make use of its facilities.
Sadly, the "Frasier" set erected on stage 31 for the revival show isn't quite what the old set was. The good doctor's apartment in the new series lacks the personality of the original, and even when, in season 2, Frasier returned to Seattle and the original sets were recreated, it felt like a missed opportunity. Aside from the design language being different, there's something about the HD resolution and the lighting used today that robs these modern sitcoms of much of their allure, and streaming age "Frasier" is no different even though many luminaries have been brought back to rekindle the magic, including sitcom maestro James Burrows, who hasn't ever seen a sitcom he hasn't directed.
Still, it's nice to know the show continues to be shot at Paramount in front of a live studio audience. But what would be really cool to know is what stands in place of Frasier's bar seat over on stage 25 today.