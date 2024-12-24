Frasier's Apartment Was Literally Built Over Another Iconic TV Location

A lot goes into creating a truly memorable sitcom. In a time where overlit studio soundstages play host to a frankly unbelievable amount of generic sitcoms, the magic of the genre's golden years seems to have been truly lost. Though they have been around for decades, the '90s seemed to be a real pinnacle for the format, with "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "Frasier" all representing some of the finest sitcoms ever produced. While the characters and the writing are inarguably integral to these shows enduring appeal, there's also the aesthetics to consider. All three of these series had a distinct look that was the combination of how sets were lit back then and the design of those sets themselves.

Monica's apartment in "Friends" is surely one of the most recognizable TV sets of all time. It had a character and a personality to it that created an indelible image in the minds of '90s audiences worldwide. Similarly, Dr. Crane's apartment in "Frasier," though more understated than its "Friends" counterpart, borders on iconic status. The eclectic, post-modern style of Frasier's impressive pad became part of the show's personality and was punctuated throughout by significant features, from Martin's recliner to the grand piano and the impressive but entirely unrealistic view of Seattle's Space Needle from the balcony.

Not that Frasier's apartment needs anything else to cement its status as one of the all-time great sitcom sets, but it turns out the apartment was actually built over an equally, if not more, legendary set.