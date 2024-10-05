Kelsey Grammer Had A Cameo In A Rule-Breaking Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect" (March 23, 1992) opens with the Enterprise-D facing a catastrophe. The episode fades up, and the ship is already severely damaged. Casualty reports are coming in! Everything is failing! We are venting drive plasma! All hands to emergency escape pods! We are losing antimatter containment! Core breach is imminent! Just as Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) gives the command to abandon ship, the ship explodes, killing everyone on board. Then the opening credits roll. It's perhaps the most eye-grabbing start to any episode of "Star Trek."

As the episode progresses, though, viewers soon get to know the gist of the episode. The first act sees the Enterprise restored, sailing merrily through space as if nothing happened. At the end of the first act, the ship collides with another starship that seeming appeared out of nowhere. The disaster happens a second time, and audiences see the ship blow up in the exact same fashion. It seems that the Enterprise is trapped in a time loop. The day always begins with a poker game and ends with the Enterprise exploding.

The episode confused the cast and crew, as the opening scene of each act was identical, and this seemed to be a twist on the standard rules of the "Star Trek" formula. When reading through the Brannon Braga-penned script for the first time, some assumed it was a prank. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Braga reminisced on "Cause and Effect," recalling the confusion. "Because you're reading that script, and you're like, 'Wait a second. There's got to be a mistake here. The acts just keep repeating. Is this a joke?'" Luckily director Jonathan Frakes figured out the story pretty quickly.

The denouement sees the Enterprise escaping the time loop (natch), and confronting the starship that kept colliding with them. The ship was called the U.S.S. Bozeman, and its captain was Morgan Bateson, played by celebrity guest Kelsey Grammer.