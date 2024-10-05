Kelsey Grammer Had A Cameo In A Rule-Breaking Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode
The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect" (March 23, 1992) opens with the Enterprise-D facing a catastrophe. The episode fades up, and the ship is already severely damaged. Casualty reports are coming in! Everything is failing! We are venting drive plasma! All hands to emergency escape pods! We are losing antimatter containment! Core breach is imminent! Just as Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) gives the command to abandon ship, the ship explodes, killing everyone on board. Then the opening credits roll. It's perhaps the most eye-grabbing start to any episode of "Star Trek."
As the episode progresses, though, viewers soon get to know the gist of the episode. The first act sees the Enterprise restored, sailing merrily through space as if nothing happened. At the end of the first act, the ship collides with another starship that seeming appeared out of nowhere. The disaster happens a second time, and audiences see the ship blow up in the exact same fashion. It seems that the Enterprise is trapped in a time loop. The day always begins with a poker game and ends with the Enterprise exploding.
The episode confused the cast and crew, as the opening scene of each act was identical, and this seemed to be a twist on the standard rules of the "Star Trek" formula. When reading through the Brannon Braga-penned script for the first time, some assumed it was a prank. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Braga reminisced on "Cause and Effect," recalling the confusion. "Because you're reading that script, and you're like, 'Wait a second. There's got to be a mistake here. The acts just keep repeating. Is this a joke?'" Luckily director Jonathan Frakes figured out the story pretty quickly.
The denouement sees the Enterprise escaping the time loop (natch), and confronting the starship that kept colliding with them. The ship was called the U.S.S. Bozeman, and its captain was Morgan Bateson, played by celebrity guest Kelsey Grammer.
As one can see from the uniforms in the pictures above, Captain Bateson hails from a different spot in "Star Trek" history than the characters on "Next Generation." It's revealed at the end of "Cause and Effect" that the Bozeman had also been trapped in a time loop, but that time continued at its normal pace throughout the rest of the galaxy. Because everyone's memories reset with each repetition, the crew of the Bozeman had no idea they were trapped for close to 90 years. The Enterprise-D, meanwhile, was only trapped in the loops for 17 days.
The stories of how Grammer became involved in "Star Trek" conflict. According to the 1993 oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Grammer was cast as Captain Bateson before Frakes was hired to direct the episode. Paramount clearly wanted to secure the services of a big TV star. Grammer was already known for his appearances on "Cheers" at the time, although his hit spinoff sitcom "Frasier" hadn't debuted yet when "Cause and Effect" was made.
According to a new interview with Cinemablend, however, Grammer claims that Frakes called him personally and asked him to participate. Grammer said:
"[T]he thing that turned me on, Jonathan Frakes was a buddy. He called one day, I was at 'Cheers,' and he said, 'Will you come over and do a show for us?' And I said, 'Well, I don't know, what's the deal?' He says, 'Well, he's a contemporary of Captain Kirk's.' That was the one that hooked me. So I got to wear the same uniform they wore in the original 'Star Trek,' and that made me really happy."
Frakes, it seems, was willing to back up Grammer's story.
In the above-mentioned Hollywood Reporter retrospective, published in 2022, Frakes also claimed it was he who convinced Grammer to come on board as captain. Frakes doesn't really remember the details of the shoot, but he did recall that it was pleasant. Frakes said:
"This was pre-'Frasier.' Before he had his spinoff, he was just a member of the ensemble. And they shot that show right around the corner from us, because we were on the same lot. And Kelsey, he was a Trekker. A huge 'Star Trek' fan. And he asked to be on the show, like a number of actors that were fans, like Whoopi Goldberg, did. That's how I understood it. It was just one day of shooting and I had no idea. But it was fun to shoot."
Whoopi Goldberg, for those who may not know, played the recurring role of Guinan, a long-lived bartender, on "Next Generation." It seems she became involved in the show when she contacted her friend LeVar Burton to discuss a potential job. The producers couldn't believe that an actress of Goldberg's prestige (she had recently won an Academy Award) wanted to be involved in "Star Trek," so they initially ignored the calls, thinking them to be pranks. Goldberg, luckily, was persistent. It seems Goldberg wanted to be on "Star Trek," as she had fond memories of watching Nichelle Nichols on the original "Star Trek" as a child.
Sometimes being a Trekkie can get you a job.